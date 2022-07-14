Copperas Cove High School graduate Ariel Draper always has a ready smile. Draper graduated in the 2022 Copperas Cove High School class in May, ranking eight out of 464 students in her class. Draper always pushed herself to achieve, enrolling in college level courses through Central Texas College, the University of Texas at Austin, and advanced placement courses at the high school.
Draper is a known leader, having been selected as early as fourth grade to attend the Lone Star Leadership Academy, which hones the skills of young elementary students demonstrating leadership traits. Draper was selected each year that she was eligible and then was chosen as a teen camp facilitator two years of junior high school and continued to lead young people.
Draper’s room is filled with trophies and ribbons she won as she strived to achieve at the highest levels. But below the surface, Draper admits she has struggled with self-esteem, confidence, and self-worth.
“Throughout my life, I have battled with mental illness and hope that I will be able to help those who are fighting similar battles,” said Draper who plans to become a psychiatrist. “Not only have I seen up close how mental illness can destroy someone, I’ve felt it. I never want anyone to go through that. So, I hope to help wherever I can to ensure people are able to have healthy mindsets.”
Draper was accepted to the University of Texas at Austin’s College of Natural Sciences. She will major in biology with a pre-medicine focus, aiming to complete her bachelor’s degree and graduate early as she continues to push herself to her limits.
“After completing my undergraduate education, I hope to attend Harvard Medical School to earn my doctorate,” Draper said. “Although Harvard is my dream goal, I would be satisfied attending any medical school. Aim for the moon and you’ll land amongst the stars.”
Despite having high-aiming goals, Draper keeps herself grounded through her hobbies, duties and passions. Currently, she works at Domino’s Pizza as a delivery driver, earning her college tuition one tip at a time.
Draper enjoys many of the smaller things in life also. Draper is a self-proclaimed “connoisseur” of breads and pastas and enjoys art, video games, hanging out with friends and reading. Her favorite book is “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde.
Draper has raised thousands of dollars for various charities through her annual “kick-a-thons” where she uses her taekwondo and hapkido skills to teach others to properly “kick” mannequins and various other martial art skills. Draper holds a black belt in both taekwondo and hapkido.
