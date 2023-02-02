With temperatures in the 50s last weekend instead of 2022’s 32-degree morning, the 2023 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge at City Park pool promised to be less of a shocking experience, but most of the 100 or so who participated in the cold-water splashdown said they were ready either way.
“It’s like going on an amusement park ride,” said Ed Lee, 50, of Copperas Cove, who serves as president of the Central Texas Runners Group.
He was one of about a hundred thrill-seekers preparing to join the plunge after the 5K was completed.
“It’s exhilarating. Thrilling. Exciting. This is a great event. We love supporting our community,” Lee said.
A total of 370 athletes from throughout the area were registered for the timed Cen-Tex Race Series 5K run that began and ended at the pool, followed by a no-hands water-treading competition, belly flop contest and all-at-once group plunge into the somewhat balmy 54-degree water.
Ashley Wilson, Cove’s special events coordinator, said she was pleased with this year’s turnout, but a little disappointed in the milder weather conditions.
“Yeah, a little bit,” she said, with a wry smile. “Last year, it was fun because it was so cold, and we actually had a big turnout for the plunge. Almost 150 people stayed for the plunge.
“We do the 5K first, and some people that run stay and do the plunge. And then we have people that come later to do the plunge. We’re going on our 24th year, and we have one participant who has done the plunge every single year, and then we have another one that has missed one year.”
That record-setting plunger is Copperas Cove school board member John Gallen, who helped organize the first Polar Bear Plunge back when he served on the city council.
“Next year will be 25 years,” the 71-year-old said. “I’m a transfer from Wisconsin and I never did it there, but I thought it was something we could bring to the community and it took off from there. It’s been very interesting over the years. The weather has been like this (and) it’s been sunshiny; it’s been snowing. That time, they had a limo with a hot tub in it, and the water in the hot tub was colder than the water in the pool.”
This was the first run in this year’s Cen-Tex Race Series, which holds races in Belton, Lampasas, Nolanville, Harker Heights, San Saba, Salado, Jarrell, Killeen and Copperas Cove. Runners receive points for each race based on their finish position. An awards banquet is held each year for participants who complete 70% of the races in the year’s series. The final event on the schedule is a half-marathon in Killeen on Dec. 16.
Wilson said the fastest male and female times for Saturday’s 5K were recorded by 25-year-old Keili Dorn of Irvine, Calif., who came in at 18:17.0, and Charles Cook, 27, of Fort Hood, who finished with 17:40.4. Another notable finisher was 74-year-old Jill Stelow of Copperas Cove, who took top honors in her age group with 51:40.1.
After the water-treading and belly flop contests (won by Krista Felber of Kempner and Kenley Crowe of Milano, respectively), it was time for the Polar Bear Plunge, a winter tradition held in countries all over the world. One of those lining up around the edge of the pool, waiting for the go signal, was Cove City Councilman Fred Chavez, a four-year veteran of the event who said he was as ready as he could be to take another plunge.
“John Gallen challenged me to do it,” Chavez said. “He said we haven’t had a sitting city councilman plunge in a while, so I did it. Since then, I’ve been joined by other council members.
“It’s cold, it’s fun, and it’s a tradition. Something that a lot of people come out to see and laugh at me as I scream like a 2-year-old little girl.”
