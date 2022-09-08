Aydee Gonzalez has put her career plans on hold for military moves, deployments, having children, and taking care of her family. Once her two sons began attending pre-K in Copperas Cove, Gonzalez earned her associate degree and was hired as an instructional aide at Copperas Cove ISD to help students with math and reading skills.
Now, through Copperas Cove ISD’s new Rising Instructors Soaring in Education Program that is funding the education for its staff members to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications, Gonzalez is finally working as a teacher in her own classroom.
“I enjoyed (working in the classroom) so much that it got me thinking about finishing my bachelor’s degree and obtaining my teaching certification. I was about to enroll in college when I found out about CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program,” Gonzalez said. “Because I had earned 70 college credits through my associate degree, I qualified to be in the classroom as a second grade R.I.S.E. teacher at Clements/Parsons Elementary.”
Gonzalez is assigned a mentor teacher and works with instructional coaches in her classroom. Outside the classroom, she attends college classes to earn her bachelor’s degree at an accelerated pace for which CCISD pays in exchange for Gonzalez working as a teacher for three years in the school district.
“This opportunity has given my family financial peace of mind and given me the opportunity to be a role model for my children and students to always continue their educational goals no matter what life throws at them and to pursue careers that bring them joy just as teaching does for me,” Gonzalez said. “I am truly grateful for the opportunity to finally have a chance to finish what I started 13 years ago and even more grateful to have a career, wonderful co-workers, and a great administration team that truly cares about its employees’ success. CCISD believes that if teachers are successful, then we can educate all children to truly become innovative thinkers and accomplish great things in life.”
Gonzalez has been married for 13 years and has three children including a 13-year-old, 12-year-old, and 8-year-old. She has moved three times through the military, having lived in both Texas and California, and endured three military deployments. Gonzalez is originally from the Rio Grande Valley.
