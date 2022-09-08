Aydee Gonzalez

Aydee Gonzalez

 Courtesy Photo

Aydee Gonzalez has put her career plans on hold for military moves, deployments, having children, and taking care of her family. Once her two sons began attending pre-K in Copperas Cove, Gonzalez earned her associate degree and was hired as an instructional aide at Copperas Cove ISD to help students with math and reading skills.

Now, through Copperas Cove ISD’s new Rising Instructors Soaring in Education Program that is funding the education for its staff members to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications, Gonzalez is finally working as a teacher in her own classroom.

