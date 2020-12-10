Military spouse Haley McFarland knows what it is like to serve. Her husband serves the nation in the U.S. Armed Forces and therefore, his family serves as well with permanent changes of station, long separations, and missed holidays including birthdays, anniversary and Christmas.
McFarland’s heart for service extends to students in her seventh grade STEM classes at Copperas Cove Junior High School where she was named the school’s VFW Teacher of the Year for impressing upon her students the importance of patriotism and citizenship.
“Being the spouse of an active duty soldier, I work to instill patriotism in my students through my own life every day,” McFarland said. “I am over the moon that I was considered for this honor and I will continue to fulfill my duties of being a role model for all of my students.”
Principal Billy White nominated McFarland for the honor.
“McFarland is a first-year teacher who exhibits veteran teacher qualities in her attention to detail and drive to maximize learning for her students,” White said. “Through her instruction, she takes care in ensuring all students are showing success in their learning, as she works to incorporate technology-based learning as well as interactive group activities.”
White said McFarland works diligently to analyze data to determine student strengths and weaknesses to more effectively plan her instruction.
“Mrs. McFarland demonstrates a commitment to excellence in her teaching, by collaborating with her team of teachers in addition to working closely with the administrators on campus to meet the needs of her students,” White said. “She is an excellent example for her students, modeling responsibility and a strong work ethic as she navigates them through the complex content she teaches to them.”
In addition to her dedication to teaching, McFarland also co-sponsors the junior high dance team, the Starlettes, further extending her commitment to being a positive influence on the students on her campus.
“Mrs. McFarland always exhibits a positive attitude and team spirit. She is willing and ready to serve her students, her team, and our campus whenever called upon,” White said. “Her desire to learn and grow herself as a teacher will only prove beneficial and serve as an asset to her students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.