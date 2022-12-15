S. C. Lee Junior High math teacher Kasie Taylor computes more than just numbers. She calculates ways to support veterans both through her school and her personal life.
The spouse of an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood, Taylor has worked as an educator since 2015. She has dedicated her adult life to supporting military personnel both past and present. She instills in her students a sense of gratitude for the men and women who ensure the freedom they enjoy daily.
“I coordinated the 2nd Annual S. C. Lee Junior High Wall of Honor to recognize service members, both veterans and those actively serving,” Taylor said. “I also coordinated S. C. Lee Junior High’s Inaugural Thank-A-Vet Card Contest where students created thank you cards with their original artwork. The first-place winner’s card design is used as a template for cards that are sent out to service members within the community.”
Taylor’s efforts to recognize veterans and impress their sacrifices to our nation upon her school’s students earned her the honor of S. C. Lee VFW Teacher of the Year, selected by Principal Brian Jost. Her work for nearly a decade to honor veterans resulted in her selection as VFW Post 8577 Teacher of the Year. She now advances to the District 14 Teacher of the Year contest.
“Kasie came to me last year with a plan to support our veterans. This year, her plan was even bigger and involved supporting veterans and active-duty personnel through civic responsibility, flag etiquette, and patriotism,” Jost said.
Taylor covered an entire hallway of the school with photos of veterans and their related information including when and where they served and what advice they would give the junior high students. Soldiers of the school’s adopted unit were also featured in the display where an American flag was always present.
Honoring and working with veterans is not something new to Taylor who joined the S. C. Lee staff in 2020.
“Previously, I worked at an outdoor education leadership school that hosted four veterans campus each year. I was in charge of coordinating events for the veterans that attended,” Taylor said. “The biggest hit was our Vietnam Veterans Week where we hosted a trivia night with questions from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s.”
In 2017, Taylor backpacked the Mountains to Sea Trail, a 1,200-mile hiking trail that extends from the mountains in North Carolina to the Atlantic Ocean.
“On this trip, I partnered with Warrior Expeditions, a charity that organizes long distance hikes to help soldiers transition from their wartime experiences,” Taylor said. “I raised over $4,000 for this organization and spoke about PTSD to folks that I came across.”
