Kasie Taylor

Kasie Taylor

 Courtesy Photo

S. C. Lee Junior High math teacher Kasie Taylor computes more than just numbers. She calculates ways to support veterans both through her school and her personal life.

The spouse of an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Hood, Taylor has worked as an educator since 2015. She has dedicated her adult life to supporting military personnel both past and present. She instills in her students a sense of gratitude for the men and women who ensure the freedom they enjoy daily.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.