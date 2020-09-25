Terri Deans, a 17-year resident of the city and spouse of a retired military service member, is one of three candidates looking to unseat councilman Marc Payne for Copperas Cove City Council Place 6 in the upcoming Nov. 3 election. She wants to serve the residents with transparency, honor and integrity.
Name: Terri Deans
Age: 61
Occupation: I am retired federal service. I am also currently working temporarily for the US Census Bureau as an enumerater.
Editor’s Note: Some answers may have been shortened to adhere to the 75 word limit.
What neighborhood do you live in?
I live in the Thousand Oaks subdivision.
What was your upbringing and what brought you to Copperas Cove? What is your education level?
I was born and raised in Norfolk, VA. I am a military spouse (who is retired) and have lived up and down the East Coast and in Europe. In 2003 I was offered a position at Fort Hood and moved my family from Kitty Hawk, NC to Texas. I am a volunteer administrative assistant for Central Texas Disaster Action Response Team (CENTEX DART) and a FEMA certified instructor for Community Emergency Response Teams.
What do you do for a living and how did you get into the field you are in?
I am retired Federal service. I am a volunteer Disaster Action Response Team (DART) member.
I choose this field to help my community prepare for disasters and catastrophic events.
A prepared community is a resilient community.
Have you run for or served in a public office before? What office was it, and what was the outcome of the election? Why did you decide to run for a seat on the Copperas Cove City Council?
I have not held any public office. I ran for city council in 2019. I am running again because Copperas Cove has much to offer and needs to grow in the right direction for our citizens and future citizens.
We have a voice and we need to be heard.
If elected, what will be your priorities as a council member?
My priorities as a council member will always be the people. To be their voice and reassure them that they are not being ignored.
What do you want voters to know about you on a personal level?
My husband and I moved here in 2003 and fell in love with Copperas Cove. I told our family on the east coast that Copperas Cove was the little city with the big heart.
I still feel that way today. We have so many inspiring, community rooted people who want to see Copperas Cove grow and thrive.
We can do that if we work together for the good of our city and not personal gain.
What are your qualifications for this position?
I have a lot of love for this city and hope for its future.
My faith and family keep me grounded.
I hold myself accountable for my actions want only the best for everyone who calls Copperas Cove home. I hope to be the voice of our citizens.
I want represent our communities with transparency, honesty and integrity.
