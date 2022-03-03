Four-year-old Haelyn Hendrix smiles as she reads her favorite book, All Are Welcome. Haelyn, who is Asian/Black, is the reigning Miniature Miss Five Hills and her platform of service is Cultural Diversity Awareness.
Haelyn’s mom, Hana Hendrix, said eight different categories encompass cultural diversity, and even at a young age, Haelyn knows that the world must be made aware of each of them.
“We live in a fast-paced, rushed, and technology-driven world, and you are bound to meet anyone at any given time. Someone who is culturally unaware could easily discriminate against someone and not even recognize it,” Hendrix said. “Haelyn understands that we all have different backgrounds, bringing additional attributes to the table, but she also understands that love and understanding make the world go round. The Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program has afforded her the platform and presence needed to get share her vision. Our family is forever grateful to the program for giving our princess a voice at such a young age.”
The Hendrixes are a military family stationed at Fort Hood. Haelyn is one of three siblings with a mom who is a schoolteacher and a father who is a U.S. Army soldier currently stationed far away in Korea, experiencing some of Haelyn’s ethnic heritage. The family stays busy with all of Haelyn’s community service work through the Five Hills Scholarship Program.
“Haelyn initially competed in the Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Pageant in 2020. She placed runner-up but was still heavily involved due to her brother earning the crown as Little Mister Five Hills that same year,” Hendrix said. “’More than a beauty pageant’” the program’s motto, has always been Haelyn’s reasoning for wanting to be involved and crowned. FHSP has taught Haelyn the importance of serving this planet, forming meaningful relationships, and encouraging self-discipline/confidence.
“FHSP is a real family. We spend so much time together serving a greater purpose than ourselves. We form these bonds and relationships that will be forever etched in our souls, wherever life may take us,” Hendrix said. “Self-discipline and confidence are real issues that many young children, teenagers, and adults face daily. FHSP has been a catalyst in molding and developing Haelyn’s emotional maturity regarding self-love. Being able to adapt to different scenarios while remaining true to herself has been a huge difference-maker. FHSP has been nothing short of a blessing for our family.”
Haelyn prepares to crown her successor on Saturday, March 26, at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. It will be a bittersweet day for the youngster and her family.
“I will never forget Miss Five Hills,” Haelyn said.
Haelyn enjoys dancing, learning, taking pictures, eating pizza, and participating in GymKix gymnastics.
