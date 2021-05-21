Copperas Cove graduating senior Isabella Dickson said she is excited to participate in the 2021 baccalaureate service at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Lea Ledger Auditorium on the campus of the high school.
“I’m excited, because it’s an opportunity for my class, as a whole, to celebrate this big accomplishment that we’ve achieved throughout these four years,” Dickson said Wednesday. “And we all get to celebrate through God, which I think is very interesting. It doesn’t discriminate against anybody; it’s open for everyone, with it being non-denominational.”
The baccalaureate service is a worship service put on by the Copperas Cove Ministerial Alliance. This year’s service is being coordinated by Brent Sanders, pastor of NorthPointe Church on North Main Street.
It is optional for students to attend and participate.
At the beginning of the service, participating students will be able to walk in while wearing their caps and gowns.
During the service, every student is presented a Bible, there is a prayer, there is a worship segment and there will be a speaker who will speak encouragement over the students.
“(The speaker) is going to inspire them to do what God’s created them to do,” Sanders said. “And how God’s created us is to be wonderfully and fearfully made to do what God has called us to do.”
Superintendent Joe Burns is also expected to speak.
The service is open to the public to join in the celebration of the seniors.
Dickson, who attends Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove, said a prayer service is important as the students go their different ways.
“I think it’s very important that our final send-off can be through God and just helping us get grounded before we all go off on our own.”
Dickson will attend Texas State University and will major in business and marketing. She said she aspires to be a social media marketing specialist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.