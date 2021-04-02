Seven-year-old De’Ziyah Gilbert practiced her stage moves for a week prior to the eighth annual Miss Five Hills Scholarship Pageant last Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
Her hard work and persistence paid off in a big way as she took the crown and became reigning Junior Miss Five Hills. After being crowned, Gilbert was all smiles as her proud mom and dad looked on.
“I feel wonderful,” she said, quietly, adding that watching YouTube videos is one way she prepared for the stage.
A grand total of 67 boys, girls, and women competed before a crowd of proud parents, grandparents, and other supporters. They were vying for 16 college scholarships and $100,000 in prizes in a total of 18 categories.
Event coordinator Wendy Sledd said during an intermission Saturday afternoon that although participation was down somewhat this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she is calling this year’s pageant another overwhelming success.
“We have fewer contestants this year due to the pandemic, but our community support has been overwhelming,” Sledd said. “We have had a higher level of sponsorship than any of the other seven years that we’ve done this. I think that is a testament to the credibility of our program, and the fact that people appreciate the community service work that these young men and women do.”
Pageant winners receive prizes including scholarship money, and are required to participate throughout their yearlong reign in a number of community service programs. Past winners have contributed more than 35,000 hours of service to the community since the program started in 2014, according to the pageant.
Another one of those taking home top honors last Saturday was Copperas Cove High School special education teacher Renee Moore, who was crowned Senior Ms. Five Hills in her first appearance in the pageant.
Moore said she plans to dedicate her community service time to Special Olympics, a worldwide athletics program designed to create “a new world of inclusion and community, where every single person is accepted and welcomed, regardless of ability or disability.”
“I never expected this,” Moore said. “I am a little overwhelmed, but also very proud and honored.”
Outside the Civic Center, one of last year’s winners – Sandie Johnson, Ms. Five Hills 2020 — was staging a peaceful protest of what she calls unfair treatment and remarks she considers racist in nature.
Johnson was barred from participating in last week’s pageant — past winners placed crowns on their successor — after missing a mandatory rehearsal. She says she had permission to miss the rehearsal but was later told she would not be able to participate in the event.
Near the end of the pageant, Johnson went inside the Civic Center, where she said she has spoken to a number of city officials and others about her complaints, and further action may be forthcoming.
“I have endured some issues,” Johnson said. “It’s very upsetting. There definitely are some things that are going to be brought to light very soon.”
She met with Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah last Friday to voice her concerns. Haverlah told her that he would review the situation, but an initial investigation did not show any evidence of racial inequality.
Pageant director Wendy Sledd said she, too, is unaware of any instances of racial inequality or racism within the program.
“Other African-American titleholders remained with the program and crowned their successors on Saturday,” Sledd said.
