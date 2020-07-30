A local mobile coffee shop called What’s Your Coffee has been selling different types of coffee including blends from Venezuela, Costa Rica and other specialty blends.
Owner Donna Greene said her business hasn’t slowed down and has been a success since opening in April.
“We opened for business about four months ago,” she said. “I used to have a business in Copperas Cove that I operated for a year, but it closed down four years ago. After it closed I wanted to reopen it as a mobile coffee stand so I could reach more people.”
Greene, who is a retired military veteran said when she was in the forces, coffee kept her going.
“I wanted to instill that love for coffee to the community,” she said. “The basic thing is, coffee is a conversational piece and you can learn about people just and someone can come in and they are having a bad day and then walk out having the best day. Coffee can do that to people.”
Greene said that she wanted to open the business asking customers two questions “what is your coffee, and how do you like it?”
“I sell all kinds of coffee from around the world,” she said. “One of my favorite blends I have is called ‘Gato Negro’ which is an espresso that is very smooth and a good blend and then my other favorite is called ‘Huckleberry,’ and it’s a smooth coffee with a hint of huckleberry.”
What’s Your Coffee sells all kinds of products including smoothies, frappuccinos and pastries.
“We sell basically what Starbucks sells,” Greene said. “We also sell hot dogs, taquitos and really anything that someone can grab on the go sort of like fast food.”
Greene said that the pandemic has not stopped her from running her business.
“We are on the inside of the trailer and the customer is outside,” she said. “We wear gloves and use hand sanitizer, we bring the drinks on trays so we are safe as possible. We operate our business as safe as possible.”
The What’s Your Coffee trailer operates out of three locations and are announced on the Facebook page.
“We have several locations we go to,” Greene said. “GC Services in Copperas Cove where I open at 8 a.m., Action Towing in Killeen where I open at 7 a.m., then I also am contracted with Fort Hood so I go there and make sure the soldiers get their coffee and I open there at 5:30 a.m. I pretty much have a license to go anywhere to sell.”
For more information visit the What’s Your Coffee Facebook page or call Greene at 254-245-0526.
