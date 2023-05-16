With Texas wildflowers dotting the horizons in every direction, orange and black wings of monarch butterflies can be seen flitting from flower to flower pollinating the landscape. Butterflies start returning to Texas in late spring as they return north from Mexico to breed.

House Creek Elementary kindergarten students study the life cycle of the butterfly by reading books, watching videos, and observing the changes as caterpillars form chrysalis and transform into magical beings in front of the young scholars’ own eyes.

