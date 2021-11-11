Little girls, little boys, their moms and even their grandmothers look forward to what has become a holiday tradition in Copperas Cove — the Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant. Monday is the deadline to sign up to participate in the event.
The seventh annual Krist Kindl Markt Charity Pageant are part of the holiday festivities from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
As the name indicates, all proceeds benefit a charitable cause in the community. This year, the pageant is the community service project of Young Miss Five Hills Emily Kimball, whose platform of service is the American Alzheimer’s Association in honor of her Grandma Tru.
“Alzheimer’s Disease is the most common cause of dementia. When visiting my Grandma Tru, she no longer recognizes me which makes me so sad,” Kimball said. “The money raised at the pageant will be used to find a cure for Alzheimer’s Disease to help other families not feel the sadness I experience each time I visit my grandma.”
The entry fee for the pageant is $50 and all contestants receive a custom crafted medal. The pageant is open to all girls/women ages 0-50+ years and boys 0-8 years. Contestants can sign up online through Monday at http://kristkindlpageant.myfreesites.net/.
Winners will receive crowns custom made specifically for the Krist Kindl Markt Pageant along with double satin embroidered banners. The newly crowned royalty will be provided a float to ride in the Copperas Cove and Killeen Christmas Parades courtesy of Domino’s.
All judges are reigning titleholders. Pageant score sheets will be emailed to all contestants upon request.
Vendors are also encouraged to host a booth at the pageant.
More information is available on the Five Hills Scholarship Pageant Facebook page in the events section or by emailing kristkindlpageant@gmail.com.
