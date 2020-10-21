For nearly 20 years, the Cove Scottish Rite Club has picked a local nonprofit organization to raise funds for. This year, the club chose Blue Santa, a nonprofit that provides toys, books and games to children in need for Christmas.
The club’s secretary, James Hamilton, said the decision was almost fortuitous.
“Before we knew about COVID, we selected Blue Santa,” Hamilton said Tuesday at Lil’ Tex in Copperas Cove. “So, not knowing that we were going to have COVID, our president, Ken Sinker, changed, or enhanced, our fundraising earlier, achieving greater amounts of money.”
Sinker presented the donation to Kelly Dix, secretary of Blue Santa, Tuesday. The Cove Scottish Rite Club raised $2,500, and the The Waco Scottish Rite Bodies matched the funds for a total donation of $5,000.
Dix called the donation a “huge gift.”
“The first reaction was tearful and excited,” Dix said of her reaction to finding out the amount before Tuesday. “It’s going to make a huge difference."
Dix said the group just had its first meeting of the season recently.
“We’re expecting a large number of applicants, mainly because of everything that COVID has made difficult for families,” she said.
Blue Santa normally serves, on average, between 650 to 680 children each year. Dix said the organization is anticipating 2020 to be one of the biggest years since it began in 1999.
Since the Cove Scottish Rite Club chose Blue Santa, the two organizations normally would have been able to partner together at fundraising events throughout the year.
“We got to do one (fundraising event) before COVID hit,” Dix said. “And then, after that, everything was restricted and we couldn’t do any more.”
The one fundraising event the two organizations did together was a pancake breakfast, which Dix said was around the first weekend in March.
Blue Santa serves children in need in Copperas Cove and Pidcoke. On occasion, the organization will serve children in Kempner, but the Kempner Volunteer Fire Department normally does its own toy distribution, Dix said.
Every child who is approved to receive assistance from Blue Santa gets two toys and one book. A family game is also given to every family.
Blue Santa will begin receiving applications around the Veterans Day holiday, Dix said, and the program is done before Dec. 15.
Applicants can put a “wish list” of toys on the application, and the organization will do its best to meet the requests.
Once approved, applicants will be given a pickup date and time to receive the toys, books and games.
For some special requests, such as a pair of eyeglasses, Dix said Blue Santa will reach out to other local organizations that can help fulfill those requests.
Mike Waldrop, 33rd Degree Inspector General Honorary, of Waco Scottish Rite Bodies, said the Copperas Cove club is one of the best in terms of fundraising in the valley.
“This Cove Scottish Rite Club has done more than any other club that we have throughout our valley,” the general secretary said.
Waldrop said the Waco valley will select “community projects” for which to match funds up to $2,500.
“Every year, we match Copperas Cove, because they always have a very good community project,” Waldrop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.