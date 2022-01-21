BELTON - The engines were loud. The air was dusty as the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty witnessed some destruction and monster truck action as special guests at the No Limits Monster Truck Show at the Bell County Expo Center.
The arena was filled with multi-colored cars ready to get run over by trucks specifically equipped with very large wheels, built with large strokes, and very powerful engines fueled by untainted methanol and hubris.
“The big surprise for me was the monster truck crushing smaller cars under its huge tires. It can be pretty loud, and you should be prepared,” said Preteen Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert. “I learned that all the drivers are experts and have been doing this for years.”
Little Miss Five Hills Braelyn Liles kept her eyes on the trucks, mesmerized by the action.
“I loved attending the monster truck show,” Liles said. “I couldn't believe how big the monster trucks were. They were super loud, but fun to watch.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Ambassador Dawn Hale said it has been quite a while since she went to a monster truck show, recalling attending with her children several years ago.
“I will say they were louder than I remember. I was most surprised and impressed when the trucks did what I like to call a handstand on their front bumpers,” Hale said. “I can’t wait to go again with our grandchildren. It is events like this when we get to go and enjoy them with our family members while representing our great city of Copperas Cove that are so meaningful.”
Copperas Cove Five Hills Junior Ambassador Maddox Tobias waved his own checkered flag as he cheered for the drivers.
“I couldn’t believe how high the huge monster trucks went up in the air. It is like they were flying,” Tobias said. “It was it was fun seeing the different competitions they had for racing from jumping vehicles to best wheelie to racing through mud.”
Junior Miss Five Hills De’Ziyah Gilbert said she learned a lot at the monster truck show.
“One of the things I learned was that the trucks are used for competition and fun,” De’Ziyah Gilbert said. “The loud noise and all the sand surprised me at the monster truck show. The crashing of the cars was mind blowing.”
Teen Miss Five Hills Angelica Torres said being a titleholder has exposed her to many new experiences including the monster truck show.
“I had amazing time watching the trucks crushing cars to do their tricks, especially when one of the trucks did a head stand,” Torres said. “Another element of the show was the motor bike show and watching all of the rider’s acrobatic feats. My favorite was when he did the flip turning both himself and his bike completely upside down.”
The various titleholders were approached and asked about their pageant titles, providing an opportunity to share about the City of Copperas Cove.
“This little girl wanted to take a picture with me in my sash. Her parents took the picture and asked about the pageant. That’s what it’s all about,” Dorianna Gilbert said. “It’s inspiring to see others admire what we do in the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program and to present a positive impression to others about our city.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.