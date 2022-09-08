Art, food, wine, old friends and new friends came together last Friday for “Art After Dark,” a monthly gathering at Frames and Things in the Copperas Cove Terrace Shopping Center.
The event, which happens on the first Friday of the month, had been a staple in the Cove community for years before the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the area and abruptly halted the event, among many others. Last Friday’s Art After Dark marked the first time the event has happened in 31 months — since Feb. 7, 2020, to be exact.
“We miss the people who come to this event, and a lot of the people missed us,” said Joe Friddle, owner of the frame shop. “There a lot of old friends in here and a lot of them will bring new friends. We are having to find some new musical artists, but we are very happy to bring this event back to the Copperas Cove community.”
Jutta Mack, the featured artist at last week’s Art After Dark said she was honored to be at the returning event.
“I am so thrilled, excited, happy,” Mack said. “And I don’t know how to put into words that I was the first artist to be featured after two and half years of not having this event. I wanted to feature some of my pieces of work where I used recycled materials to create some of my artwork, and display those as well as my other regular pieces.”
Mack has been doing artwork since she was a young girl living in Germany. A family affair, Mack said her parents would do art with her. They also encouraged her to attend a specialty high school for art, and she majored in the subject at college.
Along with spotlighting Mack and her work, Frames and Things also featured a talented musician, light food, wine, raffle prizes and plenty of conversation. Dozens of individuals showed up to enjoy each other’s company and share the love of the arts.
Scott Taylor, a talented guitarist and musician who mostly plays covers, was the featured musical artist at last Friday’s event.
“I have been doing this for so long, and I know just about everybody here and tonight there are a lot of familiar faces,” Taylor said. “We have not seen each other because of the shut down and everybody was isolated. It is good to get out and be active. This is one of my favorite events.”
Linda Lapierre, an art teacher at Eastern Hills Middle School in Harker Heights, was one of the attendees at the event.
“To me, it feels like getting back to normal,” she said. “We have been on hold for so long without having a creative gathering of interesting people of all sorts, so it is thrilling to get back together with creative minds.”
Frames and Things, located at 216 Cove Terrace Shopping Center in Copperas Cove, features a variety of artwork, a wide variety of picture frames, moldings, mattes, glass and other services for everyone. They work with customers to help them with their framing projects and they work within your budget.
The Next Art After Dark will be held from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 7 at Frames and Things.
