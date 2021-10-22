The Moose Riders Motorcycling Activity Group hosted its seventh annual Car, Bike and Truck Show at Moose Lodge 2029 in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
About 200 people participated in the event.
Lodge President and co-chair of the event Joseph Wilgeroth said the show was an opportunity for people to show off their vehicles and be judged for best paint, best in show and people’s choice under the categories of bike, import, American car and American truck. Winners received a trophy and medallion, while money raised during the event goes to charitable organizations.
“All the money for the event here goes to all our charitable organizations; whether it be Mooseheart or Moosehaven, which is part of our organization’s tasking to support,” Wilgeroth said. “Or local charities like the Cove House, the Five Hills Pageant, and others in within the local area.”
Deriek Smith, president of the Moose Riders, said Mooseheart Child City is located about 40 miles west of Chicago and is a residential childcare facility.
“That’s all the orphanages and (children) range in age from six months all the way up to 18,” Smith said. “All these children come from homes that can no longer provide a healthy environment.”
Smith said Moosehaven was in Florida and serves as a private retirement community exclusively for The Moose members.
“(Moosehaven) is for our seniors and that’s where you can retire after 25 years as a Moose member,” Smith explained.
Bobby Rackley was displaying his 1956 Ford truck he purchased for $500 from an abandoned junkyard in Oklahoma. The truck was in disrepair and had a tree growing through the truck bed.
“(The truck) didn’t have an engine or transmission in it,” Rackley said. “Me and my buddy put it together and I drove it for a bunch of years.”
Rackley said he had to find the engine, power steering, power brakes, and air conditioning from different auto junkyards. He said the parts replacements and body work took about eight years to complete.
“I’ve always had old cars and when I was 20-years-old I had a 1953 Ford,” Rackley said. “I love fixing them up and working on them.”
Rackley said he enjoys participating car shows that support charities.
“The money always goes to a good cause; it’s not just for the car show itself,” Rackley said. “Also, I like showing (truck) off and let people come and ask me about stuff like that.”
John Phillips and his wife Shana Phillips said they attended the show because it was a local charitable event.
“Moose, VFW and others are usually for local charities,” John Phillips said. We go to car shows every weekend and we pick which charity to support; we don’t just go to support the bikers; we go to support a kid’s fund or a suicide prevention fund.”
John Phillips said supporting charities is important because there are a lot of people that need help.
“We’ve been there,” John Phillips said. “We try to help people if we can because we didn’t have anybody to help us and we just enjoy helping people and giving back.”
Shana Phillips said events like these that support charities are all about community.
“Community equals unity,” Shana Phillips said.
