A motorcycle chapter revved up their engines for a ride down to Salado Sunday morning.
The Moose Riders of Lodge 2029 had their annual Moose Rider Motorcycle Rally Sunday morning. Riders met around 8 a.m. at the Moose Lodge located at 2828 F.M. 116 South in Copperas Cove and headed out to Salado around 10.
The ride was only part of a long weekend of gatherings for the group, which kicked off Friday night with a steak and potato dinner and music and karaoke. Saturday was just as fun, if not more, with a plethora of games to dive into like a cornhole tournaments, bike games, a gun raffle complete with a pig roast and music from the band Rare Dog. Just prior to Sunday’s ride, club members enjoyed breakfast tacos before heading out on the wide open road. The day ended with a trip back to the chapter’s home at the Moose Lodge.
This all-weekend bash is the groups largest fundraiser, which brings in donations for community organizations, according to Chris Yarbrough, vice president of the Moose Riders. These proceeds are going to support Cove House, a homeless shelter in Copperas Cove, and the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program, a pageant held annually that awards thousands of scholarships every year.
The ride to Salado that day was a scenic one. Riders took the back roads, Ivy Mountain Gap Road over to (Highway) 195 and (FM) 2484 into the small Texas town. It was roughly a 100-mile trip to Salado and back.
The Moose Riders are an international motorcycle group that originated in Lafferty, Ohio between 1994 and 1996. The group holds many events throughout the year that benefit seniors, children and communities. It’s linked to a fraternity called Moose International, which was founded in 1888. There are more than 1,600 members on the North American continent, and riders are scattered throughout the United States, Canada and even Great Britain.
The meet up wasn’t just limited to Copperas Cove locals. They were also joined by members of the Illinois chapter for the ride.
For more information about the Moose Riders and upcoming events open to the community, go to https://www.facebook.com/copperascove.mooselodge/?ref=page_internal.
