Copperas Cove residents can expect roadwork that will soon affect a main thoroughfare in the city.
At Tuesday’s city council meeting, the Copperas Cove City Council voted unanimously to award a contract to Texas Materials Group, Inc. in the amount of $181,759.11 to conduct work on Main Street.
The Main Street project was presented to the council on Sept. 19, 2019, as part of the city’s street maintenance plan. It was the lower-priority project and will include a mill and overlay of North and South Main Street.
Milling and overlay will be conducted on the roadway from the intersection of West Avenue F to the city limits where North Main Street becomes Tank Destroyer Boulevard, a distance of around one and a half miles.
Scott Osburn, director of Public Works, said via email Tuesday that he anticipates the Main Street project will begin in approximately 30 to 45 days.
“If awarded by City Council, it typically takes about 30 days to secure necessary contracts, bonds and insurance before a project begins,” Osburn said.
Weather and contractor scheduling will be the biggest factor in determining the start date, he said.
Other Projects
Work began Monday on the Robertson Avenue resurfacing project from South Main Street to Mueller Street. The project, which was budgeted to cost $243,050.65, involved milling of 1 inch of old asphalt and applying a new layer of asphalt, city spokesman Kevin Keller said in a news release Monday.
Beginning on Sept. 14, work will begin on the slurry seal coating project for Wolfe Road, Golf Course Road, Northern Dove Lane, Sorrel Drive, Halter Drive and Colorado Drive.
Osburn said the projects were identified by staff’s evaluation of budgetary goals, the use of the City’s Pavement Condition Index, traffic counts and resident concerns.
“City Council ultimately prioritized these projects determining that these projects would provide significant value to the Citizens of Copperas Cove by enhancing safety and improving and preserving City transportation infrastructure and would, therefore, be an excellent use for the 1/8 cent sales tax approved by the voters,” Osburn said.
Osburn said the preventive maintenance projects being conducted will save residents money by delaying the need for extensive, in-depth maintenance.
“These projects also enhance vehicular and pedestrian safety, improve storm water drainage and create a smoother ride for the traveling public,” Osburn said.
The slurry seal coating project is expected to take three to four days to complete.
