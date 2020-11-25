A total of 118,591 pounds of food was raised during Friday’s annual Food for Families food drive, said Doris McCrary, director of Food for Families of Copperas Cove.
That number compares closely to the previous year’s total in which a little over 126,000 pounds was raised, McCrary said.
Food and monetary donations raised during the food drive will be split equally among four ministries: My Brother’s House Food Pantry, The Refuge Corporation, Cove House and Baptist Benevolence Ministry.
McCrary, who also is part of the Baptist Benevolence Ministry, said that no matter the weight of food raised, it is important to those who need it.
She spoke of a woman recently who told her she was struggling to provide food for her family.
“It makes you want to cry to see the needs,” McCrary said.
Food for Families began 31 years ago, and it is sponsored by KWTX Channel 10 and H-E-B, and it is also held in area cities such as Killeen, Belton, Temple and Waco.
Normally, the food drive is in front of the H-E-B in Copperas Cove, but this year, it was in a vacant lot next to HomeBase.
McCrary said the decision was made with safety in mind.
“It’s so totally different that anything we’ve done before,” McCrary said.
Although they were not able to set up in front of H-E-B, the store was still selling its $5 bags.
“Those bags weigh 12 and a half pounds, so every $5 gave us 12 and a half pounds,” McCrary said.
Mike Harrigan, senior pastor of Fairview Community Church in Copperas Cove said he has helped out with the annual food drive for 15 years. He said the food drive is an important event for the churches to be involved with.
“Well, it’s what we’re told to do — feed the hungry,” Harrigan said. “So, that’s one of our first responsibilities in the community as a church.
“So, the five churches — the five Baptist churches — here go together to create the food bank (Baptist Benevolence Ministry) and keep it supplied, and so this is going to help us fill the shelves at the food bank, so that anybody in the community can come get food whenever they need it.”
Harrigan current events make this year’s food drive more important than years past.
“I think just the coronavirus has disrupted so much and caused so much more need in the community,” Harrigan said. “And the community’s stepping up and providing that, so it’s really been a blessing.”
Some of the donations Friday came from the schools within the school district.
CCISD
Regina DeLaCoudray understands need and doing without. But, the Williams/Ledger Elementary Food for Families collection drive provided the perfect opportunity for her to brighten someone else’s holiday on Thanksgiving.
“I just wanted to give back to the community. I was a single parent of two living in low-income housing years ago and know the need,” said DeLaCoudray whose grandson attends Williams/Ledger Elementary. “My spirit has always led me to give, but I didn’t know where to start. So, God gave me the answer. When I picked up my grandson, Christopher, from school, I checked his backpack as usual and there was the letter. It described the need for the donation of food items to help the community. So after dropping him at school the next morning, I headed to the stores and got what the spirit led me to.”
DeLaCoudray’s generous giving was magnified as more parents and guardians sent donations to the school, resulting in the collection of nearly 700 items.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School’s student council and Elementary Student 2 Student members were in charge of picking up goods, weighing, sorting and packing everything for the Food for Families collection drive, loading 1,129 items on to the truck.
“I hope the cans we collected will allow families to have food to eat,” third grader Kaiya Whitehurst said.
“It felt good to help people in need in our community,” fifth grader Ke’sean Whitehurst said.
Students at Clements/Parsons Elementary collected more than 260 items to ensure families in the community had a meal on the Thanksgiving holiday.
“It’s good to collect the food for the less fortunate,” fourth grader A’jiyah Ruffin said. “It made me feel proud that my school is doing this.”
Copperas Cove ISD schools conducted food drives to support the annual Food for Families event the week prior to Thanksgiving. Schools compete for awards each year with House Creek Elementary, one of the district’s largest elementary schools, winning awards year after year for the amounts of food collected with Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary having won several times in the past for collecting the most pounds of food per capita based on student population.
With the collections of all of CCISD’s schools combined, the district historically raises approximately 15,000 pounds of food for the Food for Families drive.
