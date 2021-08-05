Hope Vick graduated from Copperas Cove High School in 2016 and now, she is returning to the district as one of 120 new teachers hired for the upcoming school year.
After working last year as a paraprofessional (teacher’s aide) in Waco, Vick will have her own classroom this year when she teaches second grade at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary.
“I’m nervous (and) excited, just because I’m from here,” Vick said last Monday, prior to the start of Copperas Cove’s annual new teacher orientation at the district training facility. “Your first year on your own, you just don’t know what’s going to happen.
“I’ve seen my classroom, but I don’t get my keys until today, officially. I hope to get in there today or tomorrow. My theme for the year is ‘doughnuts,’ so I’m really excited. Sparkly, colorful doughnuts for little kids. I got them all little doughnuts for the first day of school.”
Amanda Crawley, deputy superintendent of instructional services for the Cove school district, said officials are looking forward to the new year, as 8,300 students prepare to return to the classroom following last year’s struggles with remote learning amid COVID-19 protocols and restrictions.
“We’re very excited to welcome all these new teachers to Copperas Cove,” Crawley said. “We’re going to go over all of the new technology that they’ve been given. Then we’re going to be going over classroom management and T-TESS (Texas Teacher Evaluation and Support System) and all the things they’ll need to know to be successful this school year.
“This year looks to be promising. There are still some things that are uncertain, but we are very hopeful that it’s going to be wonderful. We’re extremely happy to have our students back face-to-face where they should be, so we can teach them and hold them close.
“The governor’s order is still in effect, so masks are optional for students and staff. They can wear them if they like but they do not have to.”
Another of Cove’s first-year teachers is Lauren Sutton, a Cove High graduate who is bringing five years of experience to her new job as a second-grade teacher at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary.
“I’ve lived here all my life and always wanted to teach here, so I made the jump and came back,” she said. “I’m looking forward to learning new things with this new district, and to be able to bring what I already know and incorporate it into where I’m going to be now.”
Cove resident Jacqueline Brown will teach second grade at Clements/Parsons Elementary after spending last year teaching in Killeen. She has four years of teaching experience and says she looks forward to a new challenge.
“My husband is in the Army and Cove is very quiet, friendly ... I’m so excited for this year,” she said. “I think the community and the people in Cove — the principals and the administration — make it really feel like a community, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”
