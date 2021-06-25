Prior to the heat index soaring into the triple digits last Saturday, more than 100 people from area cities completed the H-E-B Plus Summer Run to Fun 5K in Copperas Cove.
When Alicia Menard, interim president of the Copperas Cove Chamber and Visitors Bureau, started the race, runners and walkers took off from the Copperas Cove City Park on a route that would take them through the surrounding neighborhoods and back into the park.
One of those runners, Killeen resident Holly Landez, said she knew the run would be a bit of a challenge.
“Any Cove race, you know it’s going to have so many hills, and this is not the worst one,” she said. “The worst one is that Jackrabbit Run (in May) with that Ogletree Gap hill.”
Landez said she participated this year in the Jackrabbit Run, which also featured a 10K that she completed instead of the 5K.
“It was a good hard race,” she said.
Saturday’s Run to Fun 5K was the second of the Cen-Tex Race Series in Copperas Cove that was held in-person — the other being the Jackrabbit Run.
Landez said being able to participate in in-person races is a motivator.
“It’s definitely more motivating to do it face-to-face than virtual, because while you’re still competing for points for the virtual races, it’s just not the same,” she said.
During the coronavirus pandemic, all of the races were done “virtually,” meaning that participants had a certain amount of time to complete the runs on their own and submit their time on a website.
Landez was the top finisher in the Female 45-49 age group, coming across the finish line with a time of 26:17.
Saturday’s top overall finisher, Efrain Hernandez, finished with a time of 18:53.
Hernandez, 23, is the cross country and track coach at Killeen High School.
His fiancee also competed in the race Saturday.
“We started doing 5Ks, because that was easy,” Hernandez said. “Other sports, you have to be on teams or you have to be in certain organizations, but for running, you just go out and do it.”
Hernandez said he and his entire family have been runners.
He competed for Ellison High School in Killeen, receiving a bronze medal in the 800-meter dash of the 2014 UIL State Championships in Austin.
After graduating from Ellison, he joined his older brother, Hector, at Texas A&M University in College Station to compete for the Aggies.
Copperas Cove’s top finisher was 52-year-old John Edwards, who finished with a time of 21:46. Edwards was also the top finisher in the Male 50-54 group.
With 31 others submitting “virtual” times, a total of 149 people completed Saturday’s race.
There will be one more race in the Cen-Tex Race Series to be held in Copperas Cove in 2021. That will be the Gallop or Trot 5K in September.
Of the four total races held in Copperas Cove, the Chamber and Visitors Bureau hosts three of them, and the Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Department hosts the other.
