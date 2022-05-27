The Lea Ledger Auditorium at Copperas Cove High School rocked with the sound of cheers last Friday as more than 40 graduates from Crossroads High School walked across the stage to receive their diplomas. The common graduation march, “Pomp and Circumstance,” played on repeat as the students had their names called in no particular order.
Crossroads High School is Copperas Cove ISD’s alternative school and allows students to learn at their own pace and graduate earlier than they would if they stayed at Cove High.
More than 100 people packed into Lea Ledger Auditorium of Copperas Cove High School to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduates, including Braedon Pearce.
Pearce transferred to Crossroads from Copperas Cove High late last year and did so simply by filling out an application and explaining why he was requesting a transfer.
For Pearce, that reason was because he got used to a new way of doing school.
“Well, after COVID hit in 2020, I’d kind of gotten use to the virtual, you know — the whole staying at home and doing your assignments at home thing,” he said.
When he returned in-person to Cove High, Pearce said he found it was a struggle to get his work done.
Now that he is done with high school, Pearce said he plans to remain in Copperas Cove for a year or two before possibly pursuing the option of trade school to be a diesel technician or another trade professional.
Graduate Makayla Witte, however, is heading to Texas A&M University in College Station. She will begin in the fall and pursue a degree in business management.
Witte said she desires to be either an entrepreneur or an accountant. She has an idea of what kind of business she may start if given the opportunity.
“Well, right now I’m 18 years old, so I really love, like, clothing and stuff like that, so I’d probably start a little boutique,” she said. “Probably like a traveling boutique in those little campers.”
After speaking about her future, Witte reflected on the present and talked about what being able to graduate high school meant to her.
“It’s honestly such a big moment for me because there were times in high school where I didn’t think I was going to make it to graduation with my class,” she said.
While at Crossroads, Witte said she appreciated the assistance she received from faculty.
“There were so many kids here (at Copperas Cove High) that not everybody could just, like, focus on you individually and stuff like that, and it’s really something that I needed,” she said.
Copperas Cove High School will hold its graduation ceremony Friday evening at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
Crossroads High School now does three graduations per year and will hold another commencement in August.
