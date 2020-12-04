With COVID-19 affecting families across the nation, Copperas Cove ISD provides both free breakfast and lunch to all students. But, what happens when these students, who rely on the school district for food as well as their education, are at home on the weekends and holiday breaks?
Young Miss Five Hills Elise Fuselier attended Hettie Halstead Elementary when growing up. Halstead Elementary’s free and reduced meal rate is nearly 90%. Fuselier is hosting the sixth annual Krist Kindl Charity Pageant on Saturday and will use the proceeds to provide meals to students in need.
“While advertising this event, I made it my mission to assure and inform potential contestants and families that all the money made would go to my service platform, the Blessings in a Backpack Program, that provides food on the weekends for Copperas Cove students in low- and no-income homes,” Fuselier said. “The school district understands that there are lots of kids who rely on their schools to provide breakfast and lunch to help them stay healthy.”
The pageant begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Cadence Church in Copperas Cove, drawing more than 50 contestants despite the pandemic and ranging in age from babies to adult ladies and boys up to age 8.
All guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed, and face coverings are required in accordance with the state mandate.
All contestants will receive a custom medal with the winners and runners-up receiving trophies. The queens will be crowned in custom rhinestone tiaras fashioned to look like Kris Kringle after whom the Cove festival with a German heritage was named. They will also receive double-satin embroidered banners. Traditionally, the new royalty will be featured on the Domino’s Pizza float in the city of Killeen’s annual Christmas parade, which has been canceled this year.
“Despite how challenging and different this year has been, it has prepared me for the best and the worst,” Fuselier said. “I prepared for the worst knowing that there is a pandemic and the citizens of Copperas Cove and the surrounding towns want to stay as safe as possible. This concerned me about the number of entries we would receive because of how serious COVID was projected to be throughout the winter.”
Over the past five years, the pageant has raised more than $15,000 for various causes including the purchase of sensory playground equipment for Copperas Cove’s South Park, garbage receptacles at all city bus stops, life-saving equipment for children suffering from mitochondrial disease, funding research through the American Cancer Society and sending children suffering from alopecia to a summer camp.
“I am very convinced that, if we work together as a community, we are able make a huge difference,” Fuselier said. “For that reason alone, I’m very excited to host this year’s Krist Kindl Pageant.”
