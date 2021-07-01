For the first time in a long time, Copperas Cove residents will be able to see fireworks shot off from inside their city on Sunday.
A Copperas Cove church, Cove Life, is hosting a free Fourth of July celebration inside the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B.
The church has hired the services of Liberty Fireworks and Pyrotechnics from San Antonio to put on the show, according to the Rev. Jocsan Tinoco, pastor of the church.
The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and should last about 14 to 15 minutes.
Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said the fireworks company’s permit application indicated that it intended to shoot 562 fireworks during the show.
Tinoco said the event is a way for the church to give back to the community.
“After the kind of year we all had last year — the pandemic and everybody quarantining and being isolated, the city shutting down and everything like that — we just felt like we wanted to do something for our community and just to give back to our community,” Tinoco said in a phone interview Tuesday.
Prior to the fireworks show, attendees can walk around the park and purchase food from local food trucks.
Tinoco said there are expected to be more than 10 food trucks present.
The event will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday.
Also throughout the park, the church will have booths that will provide information about its different ministries.
Tinoco said the church board began talks of a desire to do this type of event last year.
He said when they decided to start preparations and start talking to the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as other city departments, the event was going to be bigger than originally anticipated.
“After meeting with them is kind of when we got the ball rolling as far as making it bigger than what we thought at first,” Tinoco said.
On Tuesday, city spokesman Kevin Keller said since it is a free event to the public and there will be no entrance fee into the city park, he anticipates that there could be around 4,000 to 5,000 people.
For comparison, the annual food truck festival on June 12 drew an estimated crowd of around 4,500.
During a quarterly summit meeting on Wednesday, City Manager Ryan Haverlah advised people to be aware that if they are out and about Sunday evening, the area around the city park will probably be packed.
For those looking to see fireworks prior to Sunday, Fort Hood is shooting its off on Friday.
Fort Hood has scheduled its Independence Day celebration to be held from 4 to 10 p.m. on Friday.
Fort Hood’s Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and the USO will host Independence Day festivities today including a concert and fireworks celebration.
The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
The festivities will take place at Hood Stadium. Gates open at 3:30 p.m.
Shuttle bus service will run from 3 to 11 p.m. Individuals must be 18 or older to ride without an adult. All others must be accompanied by an adult. Buses depart every 15 minutes from:
Phantom Warrior Lanes Parking Lot, Building 49010 on Clear Creek Road
Commissary, Building 50001 on Clear Creek Road
Community Events and Bingo Center, Building 50012 on Clear Creek Road
Fort Hood’s celebration is open to the public, but those wanting to attend must obtain an access pass from the Marvin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center.
For a list of permitted and prohibited items at Hood Stadium, go to https://bit.ly/FHJuly4.
For a full list of all area events this weekend, go to kdhnews.com.
