For the past several weeks, Shaun Hicken and Seth Johnson, both missionaries with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, have been busy mowing, trimming and clipping as they have been offering free yard services to the Copperas Cove area.
“We just want to spread true joy,” Hicken said in a phone interview on May 6. “Our purpose as missionaries is to invite others to come unto Christ, and when we don’t talk about him, we serve, and we just go about doing good in the community.”
He said in a time of craziness and fear and unknowns, he and his friends want to share a little light by offering the free services.
Since he made his original post on the Copperas Cove Hot Topics Facebook page, Hicken said the requests for service have been many.
“We have gotten an incredible amount of responses; like, so many to where we were overwhelmed for a couple weeks with just helping people out,” Hicken said as he laughed.
A majority of the services requested have been mowing and trimming, however, Hicken said other requests have been to help with fencing, painting, picking up rocks or helping organize things.
Hicken estimated that since he began offering the free services with his friends, they have helped between 50 to 100 people, and the number has continued to grow.
Not all have responded after initially reaching out to Hicken. He said around 200 people had commented on the post alone.
Most of the equipment Hicken and his friends use is donated.
“We have a church building here, and there’s like members of our church who live around here who’ve helped us out and given us tools to use for these services and stuff,” Hicken said. “And along the way, there have been people that we’ve served that have just been, like, ‘Do you need a lawn mower? Do you need help with this stuff?’
“People, in general, have been so kind in giving us support and serving other people for free.”
Interest in helping others began at a bit of an early age for Hicken.
“My dad’s a landscaper, he loves landscaping,” he said. “And I just love helping other people feel good about things, like feel good about themselves and their yard.
“There’s something so healing for both ends of spectrum, about service.”
Hicken, who hails from Roosevelt, Utah, said he has been in Copperas Cove for about two months. He is seven months into a two-year mission with the church.
