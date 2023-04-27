When Marie Fox’s youngest daughter, Adrianna, graduated from high school and entered college in 2010, Fox decided she, too, would go back to school having stayed home raising her children for more than a dozen years.

“I invested all my time and energy in my children and their extracurricular activities,” Fox said. “When they all got older and more independent, I started my own journey in education.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.