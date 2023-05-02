When Marie Fox’s youngest daughter, Adrianna, graduated from high school and entered college in 2010, Fox decided she, too, would go back to school having stayed home raising her children for more than a dozen years.
“I invested all my time and energy in my children and their extracurricular activities,” Fox said. “When they all got older and more independent, I started my own journey in education.”
Fast forward 13 years later and both Marie Fox and Adrianna Fox walked across the stage together on Saturday, each receiving their bachelor’s degrees in education thanks much in part to Copperas Cove ISD. In alphabetical order, Adrianna’s name will be called first followed by her mother’s name, Marie.
“I’m so excited that I was able to begin this journey with her and close this chapter with her as well,” Adrianna Fox said. “It’ll be an amazing experience to look behind me and see my mom walk the stage right after me.”
Adrianna Fox admits that she has been taking college classes on and off for more than a decade as her finances permitted, accruing 113 credit hours but never obtaining her degree.
“I was not sure if I’d wanted to pursue nursing or teaching until I had a moment that truly defined why I wanted to be a teacher and it has really stuck with me ever since,” Adrianna Fox said. “I was helping a student in a small group setting who was struggling with a particular obstacle. The day that the lesson clicked, and the a-ha moment sunk in for her, I knew that teaching held my heart. I loved the moment and how it made me feel. I am so grateful to the district for this incredible opportunity.”
Both women have worked as paraprofessionals for CCISD for the last five years. Both were accepted into CCISD’s Rising Instructors Soaring in Education program that creates a fast-track for staff members to apply for teaching internships after they have completed 60 hours of college credit. CCISD pays for the college courses so paraprofessionals are able to obtain their bachelor’s degrees and teaching certifications and work in the district as teachers.
The mother/daughter duo boarded a plane and will walk the stage at Indiana Wesleyan University through which CCISD contracts many of the college courses.
Marie Fox had 125 college credits when she was accepted into CCISD’s R.I.S.E. program, but still her degree eluded her.
“Things happened in life that caused me to delay my career/education goals. The bump in pay as a R.I.S.E. intern teacher has helped me support my family,” Marie Fox said. “To be graduating with Adrianna, who I started it all with, makes it so special. I am beyond excited and emotional to hear our names called together on Saturday. I am very grateful to CCISD for this opportunity that changed my life forever.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.