The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 held its annual installment of new officer’s ceremony for 2023-2024 last Saturday at the lodge.
During the ceremony, John Easler who served as the Worshipful Master for the past year, handed over the duties of the Worshipful Master to Robbie Dixon.
Dixon has been an endowed member of the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove since July 12, 2016. He has served in other positions within the lodge, junior deacon, senior deacon, senior warden, and now as worshipful master. He has also served on the Lamar Awards Committee, and the fundraising committee.
“What this means to me is a culmination of more than five years worth of work, esoteric work, and me working within the community — trying to always show my brothers to step forward and to do things within the community, and to present free masonry in a good light,” Dixon said.
Dixon served in the United States Army for 20 years. He retired in November 2019 while assigned at Fort Cavazos.
“I will help get the name of Free Masonry out there, and try to do some different events, and some public relations things going so that the community understands what Free Masonry is all about and for those who curious about who we are,” Dixon added. “We will be doing event later this year, and our goal is to get more events out there in the newspaper so that the community knows what we are doing.”
Filled with tradition and rituals, the ceremony was attended by members of the lodge’s families to show support for them and their new titles.
Orla Sharp is a former worshipful master at the Mt. Hiram Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove, and he has been with the lodge for 32 years.
“I enjoy being with the brothers, we are a diverse bunch, and many of us have a lot of things in common like that we were in the military, we really like working with our community and it is a great thing to be able to sit down and talk with people who have different perspectives.”
The other officers who were installed for 2023-2024 were
Senior Warden John Hashman, Junior Warden Bill Kohl (Past Master), Treasurer Robert Lautenschlager, Secretary Robert Walker (Past Master), Chaplain James Cooney (Past Master), Senior Deacon Kenneth Hudgins, Junior Deacon Charles McIntosh, Senior Steward Edson Florexil, Junior Steward Kyle Justus, Marshall Bill Chenoweth (Past Master), Master of Ceremonies Orla Sharp (Past Master), Tiler Robert Taylor, Installing Officer Orla Sharp, and Installing Marshall Bill Chenoweth.
Following the ceremony a BBQ lunch was served, as well refreshments and desserts.
