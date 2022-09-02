Past Masters

Thirteen Past Worshipful Masters pose for a picture following the “Past Master Night event which was held at the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove this past Tuesday August 30. The annual event is an opportunity for members of the lodge to honor and say thank you to past Worshipful Masters for their service to the lodge and to their fellow brothers of the lodge, and contributions to their community.

 David J. Hardin | Herald

The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove honored its past worshipful masters Tuesday, with some of the ones in attendance reflecting on their position and the lodge’s impact on the community.

Paul Plourde was the Worshipful Master of the Copperas Cove lodge from 2018-2019.

