The Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 of Copperas Cove honored its past worshipful masters Tuesday, with some of the ones in attendance reflecting on their position and the lodge’s impact on the community.
Paul Plourde was the Worshipful Master of the Copperas Cove lodge from 2018-2019.
“It is a high honor and you have to take it real serious when you are the master because it is not all about you as a leader, it is about everybody else,” he said. “It is also about all of the people that you support in the community, and the scholarships that we give out, and it is all about the various organizations that we work in, but ultimately it is all about the community. We are supporting the kids (and) the Shriners; we have hospitals to support like the Scottish Rite.”
Every year, the lodge awards a scholarship to two graduating seniors and also honors an educator or school administrator.
Jim Cooney was the Worshipful Master for the Mt. Hiram Masonic Lodge #595 in Copperas Cove from 1993-1994.
“It was a tremendous honor to be the master of this lodge. During my tenure, I had a great slate of officers that supported me, which made life a lot easier,” Cooney said. “We were heavily involved with the community, Rabbit Fest, and all of the other community activities, and our scholarship program.”
The Worshipful Master is the highest position within a Masonic lodge. The rest of the brothers of the lodge elect the worshipful master. He presides over all rituals, ceremonies, meetings and all other business that the lodge engages in.
“I believe that during my time, those areas began to grow. We are always looking for other ways in which we can help our community,” Cooney said. “It is a real boost to your confidence when the lodge brothers have that belief in your abilities to lead, and I will never forget that year. Shortly after I was the worshipful master I became chaplain, and so I have been in that role for about 30 years.”
When the lodge holds various rituals, ceremonies, meetings or other events the worshipful master sits in the East of the lodge room, the reason for this is because it is symbolic of the rising sun, which rises in the East. From that position, he directs all lodge business. “The Master is always said to be in the East.”
The worshipful master is responsible for everything within his lodge during his year as Master. He oversees all lodge committees, social functions, fundraisers. The worshipful master is not the only person responsible for work within the lodge; he gets support from the other brothers within in the lodge.
John Eastler is the current worshipful master for the Mt. Hiram lodge.
“I am just one of these brothers who are committed to helping our community, and although my title is worshipful master now, when I leave this chair I will still be helping my brothers and this lodge do great things for our community.”
When the Mt. Hiram lodge holds its annual officer installment ceremony, which takes place in July every year, the worshipful master is presented with his jewel, which is a square. The square is considered to be a tool of a stonemason and it helps a stonemason ascertain true and correct angles of a smoothed and cut stone. His jewel symbolizes virtue.
