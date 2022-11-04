When Darcy Dobson found out her youngest daughter, Jessica, and the grandkids were moving to Texas from Colorado, it did not take long for her to decide she was coming along and relocating her dog grooming business in Denver to Copperas Cove.

“I believe it was March when she found out she was coming down here, and I was down here by the end of June,” said Dobson, owner of Muddy Paws Doggie Spa. “My daughter flew down here, and she and her boyfriend had looked around at different areas, and she called and said, ‘I found a town, and you’re gonna love it.’

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.