When Darcy Dobson found out her youngest daughter, Jessica, and the grandkids were moving to Texas from Colorado, it did not take long for her to decide she was coming along and relocating her dog grooming business in Denver to Copperas Cove.
“I believe it was March when she found out she was coming down here, and I was down here by the end of June,” said Dobson, owner of Muddy Paws Doggie Spa. “My daughter flew down here, and she and her boyfriend had looked around at different areas, and she called and said, ‘I found a town, and you’re gonna love it.’
“I put my house up for sale, came down here and the first week I was here, I purchased a home, and here we are.”
The business at 306 E. Avenue D has been open for three weeks now and has booked 65 clients so far, some with up to five dogs each, said Dobson, a dog groomer for more than 40 years. She owned a grooming shop in Denver for 16 years before moving to Cove, and says she is enjoying her new home.
“I love it,” she said. “The community is so supportive and tight-knit. It’s so friendly. You go anywhere and you’re there for a half-hour talking. We have met so many wonderful people. It’s amazing. Coming from Denver, where it’s become very, very crowded and nobody has a minute to say hello, I absolutely love the small town.”
Jessica, whose boyfriend is stationed with the military at Fort Hood, agreed.
“I like the small-town atmosphere,” she said, after bathing a Great Pyrenees and golden retriever mix named Jack. “Everyone is so friendly. I haven’t run into a single person that hasn’t been nice.”
Services at Muddy Paws are by appointment and include bath, brushing, nail trimming and buffing, haircut and trim, ears, and de-shedding treatment. A full treatment can take up to three hours, but usually takes about two hours. Prices vary depending on such things as animal size and type.
“We go by breed, size, coat, and style,” Dobson said. “You can have a Shih Tzu and a shih tzu, and they’re two different prices because one’s larger and has a lot of extra scissoring, and the other one is smaller and requires less time.
“We always tell people to message us a picture and we can give you a closer estimate, or when you come in, you’ll know what it’s going to be. We don’t have hidden fees. If it becomes a little more difficult than we had thought, we’ll just note it and have it for the next time. If we see the pet and give you a definite quote, then that’s what it will be.”
Dobson said she found the location for her new shop — a small frame house that formerly housed a barber shop, pizza restaurant, and the Waffle Cone — with the help of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corp.
She started her career as a dog groomer more than four decades ago with the help of her sister, who was going to grooming school. She started bathing dogs at the school, eventually began learning more, and eventually decided that was what she wanted to do.
“I would watch her groom and ask questions, and I just progressed from there and continued to do it because it’s my passion and my love,” Dobson said. “My kids and grandkids all learned to walk in a grooming shop.
“We’re all family. We love what we do. We’ll educate you on how to take care of your pet at home. We’re the voices of your pet. If there’s a skin issue or we find something, we make sure we tell you, because a lot of times you won’t see these things.
“We’re here for the comfort of the pet. We don’t do anything that is going to make them uncomfortable. I had one dog back home that the owner would have to roll up his (car) window before he got near our parking lot because the dog would jump out the window and run to our door. It makes us happy when they’re leaving all happy and wagging their tail. You’ll see them just strut out of here. It feels good to them to look good.
“We’re really blessed and fortunate. We don’t take what we have for granted, ever. We really feel thankful every time we come in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.