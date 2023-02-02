House Creek Freedom Week is five days of learning that music teacher Angela Simecek uses to instill citizenship in her students and gratitude to the nation’s heroes who sacrifice for the freedoms that Americans enjoy daily.
Principal Todd Williams selected Simecek as the House Creek Elementary VFW Teacher of the Year.
“Angela is a supporter of our troops and veterans teaching patriotic songs to her students through music classes to students in kindergarten through fifth grade,” Williams said. “She holds a Freedom Week each year, teaching students at all grade levels patriotic songs. Angela has established a fourth and fifth grade honor choir at House Creek for these students to showcase their talents for the community. Angela will have her choir students perform patriotic songs for our veterans through our Veterans Day program, saluting our military for their service and sacrifice for our great country.”
Simecek has taught at House Creek since the school opened in August 2011, She has worked as a classroom teacher for 26 years, all in Copperas Cove ISD.
“Angela serves as our Music teacher and teaches all the kids grades kindergarten through the fifth grade,” Williams said. “I believe Angela is the best music teacher I have worked with in my thirty-three years as an educator. She is dedicated to be the very best that Copperas Cove ISD has to offer as an educator.”
Simecek was named the House Creek Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2015-2016 school year. She has taught second, third and fourth grades in addition to music during her teaching career.
“Angela also provides Professional Development trainings for our staff which gives teachers resources to improve instruction for students,” Williams said. “Angela is a superstar as a teacher at House Creek.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.