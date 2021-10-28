OK, hands up ... Who here has a fascination in something either irrational or rational?
I’ll bite at my own question; my hand is up.
For me, I would say that my fascination — although I can’t quite pinpoint whether it’s irrational or rational — is with foreign languages.
I have never studied linguistics, and my breadth of foreign language learning is only two years of Spanish in middle school, three years of French in high school and two years of Spanish at college.
Although I have four years of studies in Spanish — and I am married to a woman from Puerto Rico — it is not my favorite language.
I would say my favorites are French, German, Korean and Hebrew. I know, quite an interesting range of favorites.
Can I read these languages? No. But I do listen to them on occasion.
My interest in foreign languages has led me to a couple of conclusions — 1) I actually enjoy watching foreign language shows and movies, and 2) I much prefer listening to popular songs in other languages.
I know watching foreign language shows or movies is not everyone’s cup of tea, and I can imagine it’s probably mostly because people don’t like reading subtitles.
Some people may prefer the movies or shows to be dubbed into English, which in my opinion, takes away from the experience.
Some of my favorite foreign movies are “Downfall,” which is a German adaptation set in Hitler’s bunker during the final days of World War II, “Letters From Iwo Jima,” which is a Japanese adaptation following a couple of Japanese soldiers who help prepare for the battle of Iwo Jima, and “Good Day, Ramón,” (or “Buen Día, Ramón” or “Guten Tag, Ramón”) which is in German and Spanish and follows Ramón, who is from Mexico who is told to go to Wiesbaden, Germany, after five unsuccessful attempts to migrate to the U.S. Ramón has an aunt who is married to a German man who is supposed to be able to offer him work.
As far as listening to music in different languages, this fascination is primarily limited to Christmas songs/hymns. OK, I’ll confess, I might start busting out my Christmas music soon. What can I say ... I love Christmas.
Anyway, I have made it my goal one year to memorize 25 Christmas songs or hymns in other languages. The way I figure it, I can basically learn two per month.
If I ever accomplish this goal, I plan to sing them on camera and put them on YouTube.
So far, I only know one song in a foreign language and fragments of a few other songs.
The one I know is “Minuit, Chrétiens,” (French) which is the song that the popular “O, Holy Night” derived from.
I also know fragments of “Stille Nacht,” (German for “Silent Night”) and “Petit Papa Noël” (French).
My fascination with foreign languages does not stop with songs, however, as I have memorized a popular prayer — the Lord’s prayer — in Aramaic.
In 2018, I had the fantastic opportunity to visit Israel for 10 days. When we were there, we met Shadi Khaloul, a Maronite Christian who still speaks and reads Aramaic. He taught us the Lord’s prayer in Aramaic, and I absolutely love it.
It’s funny when I think about how much I have exposed myself to other languages.
I don’t know when I will complete my goal of learning 25 Christmas songs in other languages, but no matter how long it takes, it will not deter me from being fascinated by listening to them or watching foreign TV shows and movies.
Sometimes, in my opinion, it’s just plain better to hear things in a different language.
Thaddeus Imerman is a Herald staff reporter and the editor of the Copperas Cove Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.