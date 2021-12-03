Over the past few years, I have noticed that while driving in my car, I often have the radio off or turned down, and I drive in silence.
I have found that this offers me a chance to gather my thoughts from my ever-active mind.
That said, I haven’t always been this way. I have usually had, as most people do, a “go-to” choice of music. For one season of life, it was alternative rock. For another, it has been worship. For even another, it has been Christian talk radio.
But that was then, and this is now.
I do listen to the radio when I’m in my wife’s car, however. She subscribes to satellite radio, so we are often switching between channels.
Every now and again, a song will come on that reminds me of my all-time favorite artist, which some would probably find — dare I say — a little “weird.”
I am speaking, of course, about the one, the only, the man, the myth and the legend “Weird Al” Yankovic, whose career has spanned more than four decades, beginning in the '80s.
Some of his parodied songs include “Like a Surgeon,” “Eat It,” “Amish Paradise” or “White & Nerdy.”
In my experience, “Weird Al” is one of those artists that you either love or you hate.
Obviously, I love him. My wife, on the other hand ... Well, you can probably guess what side of the spectrum she’s on.
She finds it annoying to hear a song that he has parodied and then she can’t get that version out of her head. I, however, find “Weird Al”’s versions more entertaining.
Hey, I’m proud of the fact that “Weird Al” Yankovic is my favorite artist of all time.
As a matter of fact, I have seen him perform live twice. I’m still trying to convince my wife that if he ever goes on tour again, we should go together. She’s said I can go by myself or go with someone else.
The first time I saw “Weird Al” was when I was growing up in Iowa. It was Feb. 13, 1999, at the Stephens Auditorium in Ames, Iowa — part of his Running With Scissors Tour.
My brother and I knew he was coming to Ames, and we asked for tickets. On Christmas Day in 1998, we found tickets to the concert in our stockings. I think I was more excited than my brother, though.
The second time I saw him was on July 12, 2016, at the Bass Concert Hall in Austin — part of his Return of the Mandatory Fun Tour.
I can tell you, I had an absolute blast at both concerts. As a matter of fact, when I was purchasing tickets for the Austin show, I was originally intending to purchase tickets for me and my roommate at the time.
However, when I was searching tickets, I had mistakenly selected — and purchased — four tickets. So who did I invite? Well, the pastor of my church, of course.
He also had a blast, but he said he actually had more fun watching me have fun. How cool is that.
Yes, I got so excited during the show that I literally lost my voice. My roommate, who was having his first introduction to “Weird Al,” was shaking his head and laughing about how much fun I was having.
Going back through a list of all of his albums, I can confidently say I have owned — on either cassette or CD — 12 of his 14 studio albums.
The only ones I have not owned are “Polka Party!” and “UHF — Original Motion Picture Soundtrack and Other Stuff.” (Although I have seen “UHF,” the movie starring “Weird Al.” It’s pure cinematic genius, by the way ... in my opinion, anyway)
Sometimes I have wondered why I connect to “Weird Al”’s music so much. To be honest, I’m not sure. All I know is I think his parodies are hilarious, and he has a good collection of original songs he wrote to parody the style of another artist.
One of the songs I have memorized — still to this day — is one of his (probably) more obscure ones... “Everything You Know is Wrong” from the “Bad Hair Day” album.
If you’ve never heard “Everything You Know is Wrong,” trust me ... you’re missing out, and you should look it up. It’s on YouTube. I already checked. Or you can find it on Spotify.
Another one that I used to have memorized — although don’t anymore — is his original called “Albuquerque” from the “Running With Scissors” album. Again, this one is worth a listen.
No matter how much time goes by between listening to him, I can always look his music up on Spotify, where it is at my fingertips, and give it a listen and be highly entertained.
Although my favorite artist may be a little “weird,” it matters not to me. I embrace my “weirdness.”
Thaddeus Imerman is a Herald reporter and the editor of the Copperas Cove Herald.
