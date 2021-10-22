My husband and I are a couple of craftsy people. We both tooled leather in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Later, we both learned to macrame. I made pot hangers and Jim made hanging tables and shelves, along with the occasional owl.
Back then, we were pretty poor and used our skills to make birthday and Christmas gifts for friends and family. Later, we created a custom furniture business and even later I had a stained glass business.
Over the years I’ve become accustomed to how my husband approaches a new project. First, he has to think about it and mull it around in his head for a week or more. In the meantime, I’ve come up with a crude drawing of what I think the woodworking project should look like, which he dismisses within a minute.
After he gets the idea straight in his head, then he heads to the drawing board. This was before computers and drafting software. Now he uses Corel Draw. After several hit and miss drawings he has created the item to perfection, and I have to admit here that his idea was always much better than my jump start crude drawing.
Then comes the shopping for the raw materials to make the project. We were always on the same page during this phase, if you can believe that. But the project stalled out again when it came time to actually start the construction. By this time, I have given up waiting for him to decide what to do first and let him know that when he needs my help for anything he can come find me.
Finally comes the part of the project on deciding what kind of finish you want to apply to the project, clear poly or perhaps stain it? The project finally gets finished and I have to admit that maybe all that time he spends thinking and planning was worth it.
I started thinking about how a quilter starts a new quilt. My first step is to try to decide what pattern I want to make, unless I’ve already found a quilt I want to copy or find a pattern I’ve fallen in love with. I rarely design a quilt myself from the beginning. I did say rarely, didn’t I?
Deciding on a pattern can take many hours of researching to find one I want to spend my precious time and money on. Next step is a shopping trip to find fabric, again, unless the new project is a kit and the fabric has been chosen for me. The shopping part of the project could take as little as a single trip to the fabric store or it would take years to find and gather the required fabric needed for the pattern.
Then the part I dislike the most, cutting the fabric. Following instructions to make sure I don’t cut something wrong, because, like a wood working project, a mis-cut can’t be fixed. If the cutting isn’t as perfect as I can get it, it will make the piecing a nightmare.
I usually enjoy the piecing because after all the years I’ve been a quilter I’ve honed my piecing skills. Once the top has been completed then the decisions start again. How do I want to quilt it, edge-to-edge or custom, and what color or colors of thread do I want to use.
So comparing the way my husband works through a woodworking project, and the way I work through the steps of making a quilt, I’d say the process is pretty much the same.
Nancy C. Judd is a Herald correspondent.
