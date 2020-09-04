An annual event has been canceled in the city of Copperas Cove, but the police department’s spokesman, Lt. Kevin Miller, encouraged residents to continue to build relationships with their neighbors and look after one another.
“The safety of the members of the community is a top priority of the Copperas Cove Police Department,” he said in a news release Monday.
National Night Out — the annual event that is normally held on the first Tuesday in October — was canceled due to ongoing challenges and risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Miller said in the release.
The event brings together the police and community with block parties across the state.
Miller said the decision to cancel comes with deep regret.
“This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We value these events, and believe events such as these, have built lasting relationships and partnerships in the community.”
CCPD encourages members of the community to follow it on our social media platforms (Facebook, Nextdoor, and Twitter), for helpful information and updates to local public safety information.
“We look forward to next year when we can resume the National Night Out activities,” Miller said in the release. “Until then, please stay safe, and thank you for your continued support.”
