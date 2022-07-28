Killeen 5k 1

Runners take off from the start line during the 5k in Killeen Saturday.

 Hunter King | Herald

Runners and walkers alike interested in competing in a 5K with the Cen-Tex Race Series have a couple of opportunities in Killeen in August.

The Caliente 5K will be held Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, and the Tipsy 5K and Fun Run will take place Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Course.

