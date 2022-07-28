Runners and walkers alike interested in competing in a 5K with the Cen-Tex Race Series have a couple of opportunities in Killeen in August.
The Caliente 5K will be held Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, and the Tipsy 5K and Fun Run will take place Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. at Stonetree Golf Course.
Entry fee for the races is $25 and a link to register can be found at KilleenTexas.gov/Centex. Participants can register until race day, however, for the Caliente 5K prices go up after Tuesday, and for the Tipsy 5K prices increase after Aug. 15.
The races are part of the annual Cen-Tex Race Series, which holds events throughout Central Texas, including nine in Killeen and four in Copperas Cove.
All runners in the Caliente 5K will receive points, and the first 200 to register are guaranteed a T-shirt and race bag.
For the Tipsy 5K, registrants 21 years and older have the option of purchasing a wristband during registration that will entitle them to three 12-ounce beers after the event.
