Popup market

Last weekend's quarterly popup market in Copperas Cove featured 47 vendors, including The Healthy Hub, and attracted a crowd of around 200 members of the community to shop small and local.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A total of around 200 people shopped small at a popup market last weekend at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The second quarterly event was hosted by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.

The goal of the popup market, according to Cove EDC Marketing Director Sheena Tanner, is to create visibility for local small businesses, opportunities for them to operate, and to encourage the community to shop local.

