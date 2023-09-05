A total of around 200 people shopped small at a popup market last weekend at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. The second quarterly event was hosted by the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation.
The goal of the popup market, according to Cove EDC Marketing Director Sheena Tanner, is to create visibility for local small businesses, opportunities for them to operate, and to encourage the community to shop local.
“[The EDC has] done exactly that and I sincerely appreciate the assistance and support [they] give small businesses,” Janet Schmitt of Shatzi’s Closet told the EDC. “Without [their] team, we would not have this opportunity. I look forward to participating in many more pop up markets.”
Lorene Roseberry, owner of RBF Southern Candle Company, had similar sentiments.
“I think being able to promote small businesses helps the community, and I think it helps the people get their names out there,” she said.
It is also beneficial for people like herself who like to shop small.
“I would prefer shopping at small businesses versus the conglomerates,” Roseberry said. “So I think that other people like to shop for small businesses as well just because looking for small things — unique things — is just beneficial for everybody.”
Tanner said she also is very supportive, from a personal perspective, of small businesses.
“I love the passion that they put into what they’re doing,” Tanner said. “(There’s) so much more relationship there between the community and the small businesses. It keeps the money moving and circulating in our area. And really, that just strengthens our economy that much more.”
Along with the popup market, which featured 47 vendors and two food trucks, there was a job fair going on simultaneously.
The next #ShopCove Quarterly Popup Market will be Nov. 25 for Small Business Saturday. The next #HireCove Job Fair will tentatively be in early 2024.
