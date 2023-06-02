BELTON — Between Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School, nearly 500 students received their diplomas last week.
On May 25, 45 students from Crossroads received their diploma, while on May 26, 438 from Copperas Cove High School received theirs.
During the commencement ceremony for Copperas Cove High School at the Bell County Expo Center, the class salutatorian Shreya Patel said to her peers that though the graduation is a milestone, there is much more to uncover.
“Throughout our journey, we have dreamed about the adventures that awaited us (and) we cracked jokes about how graduation couldn’t come soon enough, eager to explore the vast world beyond these walls,” Patel said. “Today, as we stand here ready to embark on divergent paths, we embrace the excitement of our new chapter. Having grown in immeasurable ways, we recognize that our growth is far from complete. There’s still so much to learn, experience and achieve. We approach the future with open hearts and minds grateful for every moment that brought us here to this very point.”
The class valedictorian, Haley Wang, shared with her peers lessons she learned through her life.
“First and foremost, make life count; you only have one of it,” Wang said. “The first step (to making an impact) should be to discover what drives you — what makes you come alive — and then, go get what you want. This should fill the voids you have rather than searching for instant gratification that contributes to temporary happiness, such as social media or using substances, for example. Pursue your passions and dreams and success will follow, so don’t chase the final destination. Rather, embrace the road in front of you full of dips and ebbs and flows and make the most out of every situation.”
She also told her peers to put forth 100% effort in everything they do.
Emilee Eden, the senior class president, said that the graduating class — having endured ups and downs amid the coronavirus pandemic — are “the true definition of persevering.”
“Our freshman year was cut short, and by fall of our sophomore year, our friends were coming in and out,” she said. “But since then, we’ve experienced the lows of high school drama and united over the highs of each and every win.”
During her address to her peers, she said she was excited to know of the memories she and her classmates were about to make on their next steps.
“Some of you will be starting careers. Others will serve our country in the armed forces. And some of you will meet ‘the one,’ get married and start families,” she said. “So, my advice to you (is) remember to be kind, to live your life the way you want, dream big dreams and do not ever look back. The world is ours. We can break barriers, change laws, become CEOs and teachers, we can build great big buildings and we can fight for our country. We can change the course of our generation, we can check up on our neighbors, we can save lives and help change lives. We can create innovative technology and we will inspire the next generation. We can do all these things and we will change the world.”
After riling up the crowd into a spirited frenzy by boisterously talking up the accomplishments of this year’s senior class, Superintendent Joe Burns took a moment to pause and say something to the graduates of a serious note.
“Seniors, I’ve always given y’all some words of wisdom, but I just want you to know this: we love you and we wish the best for you. You will always remain in our hearts, our thoughts and our prayers as you transition to college, military service or the workforce,” he said. “I want you to know, you’ll always be a Bulldawg or a Lady Dawg. And I also want you to know, your heart doesn’t need a roadmap to know where love lives; you can always come back to Copperas Cove. You’ll always be the cat’s meow, top of the heap and best of the best. Congratulations, seniors. We wish you the best.”
Crossroads High School
Crossroads High School in Copperas Cove ISD graduated 45 students on May 25 at its third commencement of the school year.
While some students are in credit recovery and working to get back on track to graduate on schedule, many Crossroads students are working at an accelerated pace to graduate early. Crossroads High School Principal Pat Crawley said 40% of the May graduating class are graduating ahead of schedule.
Graduate Adriyanna Hodge earned her high school diploma a year ahead of schedule.
“I plan to go to college to get my business degree and also my cosmetology license,” the 17-year-old said. “I would like to have my own salon and actually own several salons across Texas and in other states and just spread out.”
Crawley stated that several graduates are slated to attend college while others are going into the military and some straight into the workforce. He added that some students earned their certifications at Central Texas College in the fields of culinary arts and automotive mechanics and already have jobs lined up.
Graduate Jasir Hayes arrived at Crossroads in February of the 2022-2023 school year and stated he was grateful that Crossroads admitted him so late in the school year.
“When I arrived at Crossroads, all of the teachers were in the cafeteria and introduced themselves and made me feel so welcome. They were really nice, and I knew I was in the right place,” the 18-year-old said. “I would like to become a film maker because I really enjoy movies. So, I plan to attend film school.”
Crossroads High School students earn their high school diplomas throughout the school year as they complete the required number of credits to graduate. The school averages an enrollment of 150-plus students and hosts three graduations a year, graduating approximately 100-125 students annually.
Referred to as the district’s “alternative school of choice,” Crossroads students are able to work at their own pace both in and outside of the classroom using their district-issued laptops to accelerate their credits.
