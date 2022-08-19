Copperas Cove families looking to have a fun time while supporting a good cause can do so between 3-10 p.m. Saturday at Camp Triumph. The Negrete Foundation is set for its second annual fundraiser.
Named in honor of the late Jose Negrete, a Copperas Cove firefighter who died in 2020, the Negrete Foundation raises money to assist in sending aspiring firefighters through the academy.
