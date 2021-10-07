Tuesday evening marked the 38th annual National Night Out festivities, and residents celebrated by meeting their neighbors and playing games and partaking in food.
Across the city, there were four block parties organized for nearby neighbors.
One of them, on Kim Avenue, the co-organizers — Eleanor Matos and Birgit Wills — said they have had a block party for National Night Out since 2004.
Matos said they continue to do a block party because they like their neighborhood.
Wills concurred but expanded on the thought.
“To keep up with all the neighbors, to get to know the new neighbors and so the new neighbors know our neighborhood,” Wills said.
At one, Dennis Gatewood enjoyed the gathering and getting to know his neighbors.
“It’s fantastic. This is a good turnout, to see people coming right up and introducing themselves and sharing food and sharing stories,” Gatewood said at the block party for Kim Avenue.
Gatewood, who recently moved back to Copperas Cove, said he met people Tuesday evening who he had only seen in passing in the neighborhood.
“We’ve been fortunate; it’s a fantastic neighborhood. Everybody walks by and says, ‘Hi,’” Gatewood said. “Walking the dogs and walking by in the morning, it’s just kind of like your picturesque area.”
Gatewood was born and raised in Copperas Cove and moved back after some time in Alaska.
Gatewood was one of around 30 people at the Kim Avenue gathering.
Matos said the number of people who came out to join the block party was smaller than in years past.
Over on Republic Circle, Leah Elmore organized her third National Night Out block party.
She said it is “uplifting” to see her neighbors come together for the block party.
“I was the third house in this whole development, so as people came in, I started going to meet them … and then I was like, ‘Block party. What better way to meet the neighbors,’” Elmore said.
As she spoke, Elmore pointed out couples who were meeting each other for the first time since moving into the neighborhood.
Elmore explained that the neighborhood has a Facebook page for residents to keep in touch with each other.
The sense of community exuded from the gathering Tuesday when a nearby family returned from one of their children’s soccer game. Many of those at the block party asked the child if the team had won and if the child had scored any goals. When the answer to both questions was affirmative, the neighbors cheered in congratulations and celebration.
Other block parties were in the 2100 block of Circle Drive and at the Robertson Avenue Baptist Church.
National Night Out is an annual event that brings neighborhoods and police together in a show of support for crime awareness and prevention through food, games and fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.