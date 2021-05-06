What started as a food truck in Killeen is in the expansion phase, beginning in Copperas Cove: Simply Good Burgers.
Co-owner Ben O’Neal said the restaurant, 301 E. Business Highway 190, is set to open at 11 a.m. May 14.
“It’s great, man. It’s definitely great,” O’Neal said Wednesday. “It’s just an opportunity to just keep moving forward. We plan to open up more locations.”
He and his wife have had a dream to expand since they opened the food truck in early 2020.
“In October, we decided we wanted to look at another location to expand,” O’Neal said. “And an opportunity came up on this spot and we just kind of jumped on it.”
O’Neal and his wife, Tashia also opened the Killeen Food Park on Feb. 22, 2020.
He said that based on feedback they have heard at the food truck park, they specifically decided to target Copperas Cove as its first brick and mortar location.
“We know that a lot of people are actually coming from Cove to the food park, and they were like, ‘You know, man, we definitely would want a burger spot here.’” O’Neal said. “So we really targeted Copperas Cove.
The burger restaurant will be a drive-thru and pickup only location, occupying the former drive-thru location for Mexican restaurant El Corral.
O’Neal said he plans to put some picnic tables and chairs on the patio area for people to be able to sit and eat.
For those who have not had his burgers, O’Neal said to expect fresh.
He said he always uses 100% Angus beef that is minced daily and the fries are cut daily.
“It’s the very best that you can actually have on a burger,” he said.
Simply Good Burgers will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It will be closed on Sundays.
The grand opening festivities will last May 14 and May 15.
O’Neal said he hopes to have live music and some giveaways, although he hasn’t made any official decisions yet.
Anyone wanting to get a peek at the menu that Simply Good Burgers offers can go to the Facebook page.
