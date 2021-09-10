After about two years in the industry, Killeen native Titus Reason recently opened a business in Copperas Cove called The Drop Skuad, a CBD dispensary.
“We are different than any other CBD establishment in the area,” Reason said Monday from inside his shop at 1304 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116.
He said what makes his shop different from others is he doesn’t sell tobacco.
The Drop Skuad opened Aug. 16, a few months after Reason obtained the location.
Reason said it was what he heard from people growing up that got him interested in owning a business in the industry.
“I had a number of acquaintances or relatives — people that I knew, basically — that had issues with pain, or they were having anxiety issues,” he said. “... I remembered how I would read stories about people using hemp for arthritis pain and for anxiety issues and it was just helping them out so much.”
Because of the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill — House Bill 1325 from the 86th Legislature — Reason, and others like him, can legally produce and sell their own CBD products.
“At this time, I’m not producing my own CBD products, but I am registered to be able to sell and manufacture CBD in the state of Texas,” Reason said.
Hanging on one of the walls of his shop is a certificate from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
CBD stands for cannabidiol, which is a compound within the hemp plant that Reason said has displayed anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory properties.
As such, one of the best selling products has been pain creams.
Reason said he recommends people speak to their primary care physician before coming to his shop, however.
“I am not a physician,” he said. “ I don’t know what your ailments are and what things you may be allergic to or whatever the case is.”
The Drop Skuad is open Monday through Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. or by appointment.
Reason can be reached at 254-415-1824.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.