The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday a new chief deputy with over 30 years of law enforcement experience.
Ron Morgan will succeed Rob Atkins as the county’s chief deputy, after he retired following 25 years of service.
Morgan served as a supervisor for many years with the sheriff’s office, the agency posted to its Facebook page.
“Chief Deputy Morgan will bring many years of experience with him and will be a valuable asset and leader to the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office,” the post said.
