A number of hurdles kept delaying the $1.4-million restroom renovation project at City Park, but officials gathered Monday for a brief ceremony to celebrate official completion of work and perform the ceremonial “first flush” for the new facilities.
“We had supply chain issues; we had the tail end of the pandemic, where people weren’t coming to work; and we had the increase in construction prices,” Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Stoddard said. “The one thing I want to say is to the citizens.
“I know this has been a long time coming. We got it done as quickly as possible. We wanted to make sure we did a quality project. I want to thank the citizens for being patient and hopefully they’ll enjoy the restrooms.”
Design work on the project began in 2021 after ongoing complaints from park-goers about dilapidated restrooms. The city responded by allocating funds from 2016-21 Capital Improvement Projects Certificates of Obligation to rebuild those facilities, including renovation of two restrooms near Field No. 2 and the large playground. Three new restrooms are located near multipurpose Field 8, near Field No. 4, and between Field No. 6 and No. 7. The only change of location for the park restrooms is at Field 8, where it was moved to the new parking lot area to meet ADA requirements.
Following remarks from Stoddard and City Manager Ryan Haverlah, a moment of silence was observed before the ceremonial “first flush” in the new restroom outside Ballfield 4.
Haverlah, meanwhile, thanked the Cove city council for its support of the restroom project.
“Our city council made this a priority after many, many, many residents have said how awful our restrooms were,” he said. “We tore down some restrooms; we’ve removed some; and now we have new restrooms. Thank you to the council for funding this.”
Teresa Chavez, a member of Cove’s quality of life advisory board, said she is pleased with the way the new restrooms turned out.
“I think it has taken a long time,” Teresa Chavez said. “I know that I was guilty of looking at it from the outside in (and) you always think, ‘why aren’t they doing this; why aren’t they moving faster?’ Once I was on the board, you can see the problems that come up, and things just don’t move as fast as you expect it to.
“I love it. It’s really nice. Kind of simple and a modern design. I think it looks really pretty. As far as bathrooms parks go, it’s a nice bathroom.”
