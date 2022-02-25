A once-proud powerhouse in Texas high school football, the Copperas Cove Bulldawgs are a team their newest head coach Tony Johnson is familiar with.
As a college assistant and recruiter early in his 28-year football career, Johnson said he used to recruit in Copperas Cove.
“The coach at the time was Jack Welch. I had known him and I had known coach (Jack) Alvarez,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I realized there’s tradition there and there were people that cared about athletics and academics.”
Johnson said he feels like the district’s leadership and the community as a whole are bought in to righting the ship and that he would not have taken the job if he felt otherwise. He called the job a “perfect marriage.”
Once a back-to-back state runner-up, Copperas Cove has fallen off since Welch’s departure in 2018. Alvarez immediately followed and led the Bulldawgs to the playoffs in 2018 but left for Cuero after his second season.
Earlier this year, Jason Hammett resigned the position to take another job with another school district in Texas.
That is where Johnson comes in.
Johnson is tasked with reviving a Bulldawgs program that has gone 2-18 in the past two seasons and yielded on average more than 54 points per game last season.
He is no stranger to engineering a turnaround, however.
In his most recent position — W.T. White High School in Dallas — he guided Longhorns to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in 40 years.
In two seasons prior to Johnson’s arrival in 2018, he said the Longhorns had gone 0-20. Copperas Cove went 2-18 between 2020 and 2021.
Johnson said that turning the Bulldawg program around is about changing the culture.
“You come in with discipline, and you come in with a mindset and a culture,” Johnson, 48, said. “Losing is habitual, and so you try to break that mold. And you do that through your boot camp, you do that through your offseason and you do that through spring football.
“And you hope that the kids want to be coached. You hope that the kids want to be pushed to be great, and that’s going to be our mission.”
Johnson held his first meeting with next year’s prospective football players Wednesday.
Johnson took the job at W.T. White following a stint at Bonham High School. Although he finished his three-year tenure in Bonham with a total record of 5-26, he guided the Purple Warriors to their first playoff appearance in about five or six years.
Inheriting some programs on the bottom and improving them has earned Johnson a moniker, although it is one he said he is not fond of.
“I’ve kind of been labeled a ‘turnaround guy,’ if you will; I don’t like those words,” Johnson said. “... Now, we didn’t go from worst to state champions, but we certainly tried and that’s the goal.”
He said the most important takeaway from his previous jobs is the amount of lives he has impacted.
“I love seeing kids succeed and I’m just excited about this challenge because it has been down for a couple, three years,” Johnson said, adding that he hopes the Copperas Cove community is patient and willing enough to let him and his staff turn things around.
“I told somebody one day, ‘You don’t turn a cruise ship on a dime, you can’t,’” he said.
Johnson said he plans to bring a few members of his staff with him to Cove. Among his potential staff moves, Johnson said he hopes to lure his son, Anthony, to his staff.
He said in the coming weeks, he will evaluate the coaching staff from last year’s team and admitted to not being a fan of getting rid of all coaches from the previous coach’s tenure.
Johnson is a family man, married with four grown children. His wife will join the CCISD staff as a math teacher.
New AD
The district also promoted longtime volleyball coach Cari Lowery to athletic director.
CCISD says Lowery is one of only 30 women athletic directors in Texas’ 1,032 school districts. The Lady Dawgs have been a perennial volleyball power almost from the time she arrived at Cove in 2004 after a successful stint in Springtown. Lowery is the 12th-winningest high school volleyball coach in Texas history with more than 800 wins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.