Dozens of boys and girls screamed with excitement when Khrystal Westeen, director of the Copperas Cove branch of the Boys and Girls Club, exclaimed that Wednesday was the club’s first day in its new facility.
“It’s been awesome; I’ve just been ready to go,” Westeen said about her excitement of opening the club’s first permanent facility in Cove.
In its 27 years of existence, the Copperas Cove club has had to utilize temporary locations to serve its member children.
Approximately three years ago, the Boys and Girls Club began raising funds for the purchase of land and to build a permanent facility.
About two years ago, an anonymous donor gifted the land adjacent to 206 Laura St. that the club pegged as the future location of the Cove facility.
Earlier this year, that same donor gifted the club with transfer of ownership of two buildings at 206 Laura St. The buildings used to operate as a child care facility and Texas Charity Bingo.
“It definitely was Christmas coming early for me, and I’m sure for the members and my staff that’s here,” Westeen said of the donation. “We’ve been waiting for this; I know I’ve been waiting for this since I first started working here, so it’s nice to know we have a home and we don’t have to move.”
Westeen told the Herald in May that in her time working for the Copperas Cove branch of the club, it has been in four temporary locations.
Most recently, it had been in the Fairview Community Church on Veterans Avenue.
“It’s really important for us to be here so the kids have a place to go and be safe and have a positive impact on their lives,” Westeen said.
The club is taking new member applications, although it is likely many will end up on a waiting list until the second building is open.
Each building has a capacity to serve 75 children. As of Wednesday morning, there were 69 already enrolled.
To fill out an application to get on the waiting list, go to www.bgctx.org or fill one out in person at the club. Membership costs $10 per week per child.
Tiana Quick, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Central Texas, said being a nonprofit organization, the club does everything it can to ensure the cost of operating its facilities does not fall back on its member families.
“We want to make sure that every child has an opportunity to come to our clubs — no matter what — therefore, our fees are very, very minimal,” Quick said.
Youth ages 6 (entering into first grade) through 12 (entering into sixth grade) can be registered as members.
When fully operational, the club will be able to serve 150 children, which is an increase of about 50 from its last temporary location.
The plans for the campus layout will include a gymnasium, a teen center and a playground, Quick explained.
To help with renovations and to help realize the vision of the club when it is finalized, the club will have several fundraising opportunities, including a golf tournament at the Hills of Cove Golf Course, 1408 Golf Course Road, in Copperas Cove on June 11.
The cost is $100 per individual, $400 for a foursome or $475 for a foursome and hole sponsorship.
Play begins at 9 a.m.
Go to www.bgcccgolf.com for more information on sponsorship opportunities and player registration.
Monthly gifts can also be given by texting BGCCC to 26989, or donations can be made online at https://www.bgctx.org/Copperascove1/Home.
“We hope that, because we are now in a permanent location, the residents of Copperas Cove will really get behind this and help us find the funding that we need to complete the campus,” Quick said.
