When it comes to economic development, new head man Fred Welch has a few things on his radar. Welch, who has 30 years of experience began his position as executive director of the Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation on Feb. 28.
Welch came to Copperas Cove from the Houston area.
One of Welch’s priorities will be to work with small- to medium-sized businesses, and that desire began with his time in the Houston area.
“I had the pleasure of working several projects related to small- to medium-sized manufacturers,” Welch said Tuesday while seated in the conference room of the EDC in downtown Copperas Cove.
Welch said working with companies of that size brings him the most satisfaction.
“They really appreciate what you try to do,” Welch said. “We don’t always hit 100% of the obejective, and I don’t think they want you to. I think they just want to know that as a community, you’re willing to help them with their investment and help thme succeed.”
Welch said if he and his staff can get the right combination, they can start selling the 39 acres of land in The Narrows Technology and Industrial Park.
Though his ultimate goal is to fill The Narrows and set the city up to the point where it needs to look to purchase more land, Welch acknowledged that getting a business to any city is a marathon, not a sprint.
Grocery Store?
One type business that has been brought up as a need by many is a new grocery store. Some have pointed to either the north side of Copperas Cove or the west side, both where growth is occurring.
When asked about the possibility, Welch said he believes with an estimated Jan. 1 population of just over 37,000, the city may be at a “tipping point.”
“That puts us in, I feel like, a good position to say we can support another grocery store,” Welch said, adding that the EDC will need to study commuting and traffic patterns when looking at marketing for a new grocery store.
Develop Existing Businesses
Welch said that one of his desires is to help existing businesses grow.
“Quite honestly, you know, 75% of the new jobs that are going to be created in the next five to 10 years are going to come from businesses that are here,” Welch said. “So we have to work that business retention effort.”
Retaining existing businesses will take working with partners such as the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce, the Copperas Cove Independent School District, business groups and regional partners.
Welch said he does not view other cities such as Belton, Temple and Lampasas as competitors but as regional partners in attracting business to Central Texas.
Welch said his message to the community of Copperas Cove is this: “There’s a lot of wants and needs, and although we may not be able to answer all of those, it’s my hope that we can be that convener where we can bring all the right people to the table and reach those decisions.”
