Damon Adams

Damon Adams

 Courtesy Photo

Damon Adams joins the leadership team of Copperas Cove ISD as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Support.

Most recently, Adams served as the Marble Falls High School campus principal for the last six years. He has served also as an assistant principal at the high school level, a special education teacher for all grade levels, and an elementary teacher, working both in a large fast-growing district and a smaller rural district.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.