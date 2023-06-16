Damon Adams joins the leadership team of Copperas Cove ISD as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Support.
Most recently, Adams served as the Marble Falls High School campus principal for the last six years. He has served also as an assistant principal at the high school level, a special education teacher for all grade levels, and an elementary teacher, working both in a large fast-growing district and a smaller rural district.
He also served as a member of adjunct faculty with Texas State University educating students with mild disabilities.
Adams earned his doctorate at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, his master’s degree at Texas A&M University, and his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas.
Adams and his family now make their home in Copperas Cove.
Adams succeeds Rick Kirkpatrick, who served in the same role for the district prior to his acceptance of the top job at Florence ISD.
