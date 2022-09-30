Dinner and a movie — that’s what Copperas Cove couple and Cove Theater owners Andy Remedies and Betina Cash have in mind for downtown visitors that visit their new restaurant, Herb & Earnie’s.
“We want to give people a reason to go downtown and stay downtown,” Remedies said last week. “The theater can bring people downtown but right now it’s the only reason to stay downtown.”
The restaurant, which is named after Remedies’ grandfather, Earnie, and Cash’s father, Herbert, will serve all-day breakfast and lunch items in a German-Southern comfort diner blend.
“Our families helped build the menu,” Remedies said.
Remedies said last week that the restaurant will be a local alternate to the many fast-food joints and national sit-down chains in the area.
“If you’ve had a hard day at work, you can come by and we’ll get you some good food,” he said.
Specifically, the restaurant will serve “diner classics” like burgers, as well as German staples like bratwurst. The restaurant will be located at 212 S. Main Street, the former location of Gaia’s Garden, a metaphysical store that sold candles, essential oils and the like.
According to Remedies, the location is “surprisingly large,” and is expected to seat as many as 75 diners once reconstruction is complete. Currently, the future restaurateur is hoping for a November launch date.
Once complete, the couple will find themselves splitting time between the new restaurant and The Cove Theater, which Cash and Remedies also run.
Remedies said he plans to open a website as the restaurant approaches opening day. Once complete, the website will include menu information as well as a job application form.
