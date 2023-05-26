Thirty-one individuals took an oath of office as charter members of a new Exchange Club in Copperas Cove last week at Giovanni’s.
The club, CenTex Exchange Club, will offer Exchangites another option as the club will meet in the evening. The new club joins the Copperas Cove Exchange Club (which meets in the morning) and the Noon Exchange Club.
Mark Hyde, the district president of the Central Texas area, said the CenTex Exchange Club is the first new club since 2016.
With three clubs in Copperas Cove, Larry Holly, the Division 2 district director, said he hopes there is cohesion and a sharing of duties among the clubs.
“What I would like to see as we grow here in Cove and also in Central Texas is that here in Copperas Cove, those three presidents get together and have a sit-down talk,” Holly said. “There’s so many things in Copperas Cove that you guys are doing and have been doing that you need to kind of, in my view, spread out who does what and when.”
Sharon Tabor is the president of the newest club in Copperas Cove.
Tabor said a great deal of people supported her decision to start the new club, and it was at the district convention a year ago, when the possibilities began to present themselves.
There, she heard from other raking officials at the national level who gave stories about the Exchange Club.
“It was enough to excite me enough to say we need a club in Copperas Cove that will meet the needs of people who can’t get to a morning club, and can’t get to a noon club.”
Tabor seemed to preemptively concur with Holly’s statement in her opening remarks to her new club.
“Copperas Cove has plenty of stuff that we can do,” she said. “We need to work with the morning club and work with the noon club and figure out what each club has to do for the kids and stuff like that.”
Exchange Clubs across the country specialize in helping youth and seniors.
The National Exchange Club was founded in 1911 in Detroit, Michigan. Its national project is child abuse prevention.
Michele Kimrey, who is the immediate past president of the Texas District Exchange Club, told the new charter members there are benefits of their membership.
“As a result of your involvement, you will enjoy a new network of friends, business associates and community partners, and (you will) ultimately strengthen your community,” she said.
Kimrey also said each individual will have many opportunities to use their talents to help others.
“As charter members of CenTex Exchange Club of Copperas Cove, from this day forward, you will have many challenging opportunities to serve your community through Exchange,” she said. “Be prepared to bring your own particular talents and resources.”
